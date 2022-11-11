Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player warns Red Devils about Cristiano Ronaldo distraction; club in 3-horse race for Benfica midfielder, and more - November 11, 2022

Manchester United secured a superb 4-2 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday (November 10). Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay were among the goals as Erik ten Hag’s team cruised to the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney has warned the club that Cristiano Ronaldo could be a distraction to their long-term goal. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are in a three-horse race for a Benfica midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 11, 2022:

Wayne Rooney warns Manchester United about Cristiano Ronaldo distraction

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a shadow of his former self this season

Wayne Rooney believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be a distraction to Manchester United’s rebuilding exercise.

The Portuguese has struggled for form at Old Trafford this season, failing to seal a permanent place in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI. He has been linked with a move away from the club and could well leave next year.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by The Mirror, Rooney said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence doesn’t improve his former side.

“No, I don't think so (On whether Cristiano Ronaldo improves Manchester United). The career he's had, him and [Lionel] Messi are arguably the two best players of all time, and you can go either way with that,” said Rooney.

He continued:

“I just think that the things he's [Ronadlo has] done from the start of the season really, it's not sensible for Manchester United, and I see Roy Keane defend him - Roy wouldn't have said that, Roy wouldn't have said that at all. So it's a distraction which Manchester United don't need at the minute, trying to rebuild.”

Rooney said that Ronaldo could be an asset for the team if he puts the collective cause ahead of personal gain.

"Cristiano should get his head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. I think if he does that, he'll be an asset. If he doesn't, I think it'll become an unwanted distraction."

The 37-year-old has appeared 16 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season and has scored three goals.

Red Devils in three-horse race for Enzo Fernandes

Enzo Fernandez has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are locked in a battle with Manchester City and Liverpool for the services of Enzo Fernandez, according to Record Portugal via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean midfielder has been on a fine run of form with Benfica this campaign. He has helped the Portuguese side sit in first place in the Primera Liga. The 21-year-old has also played a part in their progress to the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Enzo Fernández tonight:



105 touches

94.7% accurate passes

4 key passes

8/8 long balls made

1 big chance created

3/3 ground duels won

100% duels won

2 tackles Enzo Fernández tonight:105 touches94.7% accurate passes4 key passes8/8 long balls made1 big chance created3/3 ground duels won100% duels won2 tackles 📊 Enzo Fernández tonight:105 touches94.7% accurate passes4 key passes8/8 long balls made1 big chance created3/3 ground duels won100% duels won2 tackles https://t.co/KsXgGkNsDf

It's only natural that his performances have drawn the attention of top clubs around the continent. The Premier League trio are all eager to lap him up, but the Red Devils are fast emerging as the favourites for his signature.

However, the Old Trafford outfit will have to match his £105 million release clause to win the race. Fernandez has appeared 23 times for Benfica this season across competitions and has three goals and two assists.

Peter Schmeichel advises Marcus Rashford to find his preferred position

Marcus Rashford has been on fire this season.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel reckons Marcus Rashford needs to focus on a single position on the pitch. The Englishman has rejuvenated himself under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutch manager has used the 25-year-old extensively across the frontline this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Thursday’s game, Schmeichel said that Rashford must work on his finishing if he wants to be a No. 9.

“It’s alright to be versatile, but I think for somebody like him he needs to have a position that he can fully focus on. So when he does get into the number 9 position, he does get into really good positions where he can finish it. But I think if he wants to be a number 9, he’s got to commit to that and work on his finishing,” said Schmeichel.

Rashford has eight goals and three assists from 18 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

