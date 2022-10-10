Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Frank Lampard heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo; Marcus Rashford advised to join Arsenal, and more - October 10, 2022

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (October 9) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men went behind early in the first half but responded with goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has spoken highly of Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has advised Marcus Rashford to join Arsenal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 10, 2022:

Frank Lampard heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was very impressive this weekend.

Frank Lampard has spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese scored his 700th club goal against Everton on Sunday. The 37-year-old started the game on the bench but scored the winner off the bench after replacing the injured Anthony Martial.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the defeat, Lampard hailed Ronaldo for his goalscoring record.

“He keeps scoring goals as he’s done and to rack the numbers up that he’s racked up, that’s just become normal – abnormal numbers have become normal year after year. Looking after himself in the right way, I don’t know him particularly well, but you can do nothing but admire those numbers – they’re amazing,” said Lampard.

Lampard added that he hoped Ronaldo would net his 700th goal in the midweek UEFA Europa League game against Omonia.

“When he was on 699, I wanted him to score in the Europa League the other night because you could feel what might come at the weekend, and then he comes on because Martial has got a problem – sometimes those things happen in football. But in the cold light of day, I’ll give him huge credit for that, it’s amazing,” said Lampard.

He continued:

“It is outstanding, one of the greatest players that has graced the game in an era when we have had himself and Messi. The comparison doesn’t matter; they are both incredible players in football history.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals in ten games for Manchester United this season. He has scored 144 of his 700 goals in club football for United.

Frank McAvennie advises Marcus Rashford to join Arsenal

Marcus Rashford (right) has enjoyed a strong start to the season

Frank McAvennie has advised Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United and join Arsenal.

The Englishman has been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, with his United contract set to run out next year. The Red Devils do have the option of an additional year.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Rashford hasn’t achieved much at Old Trafford.

“I like him, but he has done nothing at Man United. Everything he did for the government was applaudable, and it was great, but you have to remember you are a footballer. I do not think he has spent enough time as a footballer. He was this great player, then all of a sudden you didn’t hear from him. He is not going to hit the heights by sulking,” said McAvennie.

McAvennie urged the Englishman to join the revolution at the Emirates, saying that he could regain his form with Arsenal.

“Leave Man United, change of direction, Arsenal are a young team, young manager. They are a breath of fresh air at the moment. I think it would be great for him, and he would enjoy it there because they play the kind of football he wants to play. At Arsenal, Rashford would become that player again. I don’t think he is going to get that back at Man United,” said McAvennie

Rashford has five goals and three assists from nine appearances this season for Manchester United.

Manchester United interested in Odysseas Vlachodimos

Odysseas Vlachodimos has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, according to Media Foot via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with David de Gea’s contract expiring next summer. The Spaniard has divided opinion with his Jekyll and Hyde performances on the pitch, and it's unclear whether the club will extend his stay.

The Premier League giants are keeping their options open and have turned their attention to Vlachodimos. The Greece international is a ball-playing goalkeeper who fits into Ten Hag’s style of play. The 28-year-old’s shot-stopping abilities were also on display recently against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

