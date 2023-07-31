Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Fred close to departure; Sofyan Amrabat wants Old Trafford move, and more - July 31, 2023

Manchester United succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday (July 30) at the Allegiant Stadium. Goals from Diogo Dalot and Antony were not enough to secure a win in the Red Devils' final friendly of their US tour.

Meanwhile, midfielder Fred is very close to ending his association with the Red Devils. Elsewhere, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is eager to arrive at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 31, 2023:

Fred close to departure from Manchester United

Fred is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Fred could leave Manchester United in the coming days, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has failed to convince manager Erik ten Hag and will be allowed to leave this year. Fred dropped down the pecking order under the Dutch manager last season, with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen forging a fabulous partnership in midfield.

The 30-year-old is looking to leave in search of regular football and has recently been linked with Galatasaray. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that multiple clubs are eyeing Fred at the moment.

"Keep on eye on Fred this week. Galatasaray have been pushing for days, but I’m told other clubs are joining the race, from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere. Manchester United expect him to leave very soon, so this week could be key,” wrote Romano.

Apart from the Brazilian, Scott McTominay is also linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat wants Old Trafford move

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat is eager to join Manchester United this summer, according to Firenze Viola.

The Red Devils have stepped up their efforts to sign the Moroccan midfielder this summer, after securing the signature of striker Rasmus Hojlund. The 26-year-old has emerged as a target for Ten Hag, who has made some smart addition to his roster this summer.

The Red Devils are locked in talks with Fiorentina to get a deal across the line. Negotiations have progressed well, and the two parties are close to agreeing a move.

Amrabat is not short of options this year but has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. The Moroccan’s contract with the Serie A side expires in 12 months, and La Viola are keen to cash in on him this summer.

Christian Eriksen heaps praise on Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is all set to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Christian Eriksen has spoken highly of Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old is set to arrive at Manchester United this summer, but the club are yet to make an announcement.

Hojlund has been quite impressive for Atalanta recently and has been identified as the solution to the Red Devils' striker problems. Speaking to the PA news agency, Eriksen pointed out that his compatriot is a strong No. 9.

"What’s he like? He’s a strong number nine. He’s developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team (to) a year’s time, so, yeah, he’s a very good player.

"I suppose we don’t get enough media attention in Denmark that’s why, so people outside Denmark don’t know enough," said Eriksen.

He continued:

“He’s a nice guy. He's a good player. Like I said, he’s developed, turning into just a nine, which he’s played for the national team. I have to be honest I haven’t seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there, so, yeah, he’s a good player.”

Paris Saint-Germain also wanted the Danish striker, but he had eyes only for the Red Devils.