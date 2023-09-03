Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Galatasaray in talks for Donny van de Beek; Scott McTomimay turned down Fulham, and more - September 3, 2023

Manchester United travel to the Emirates on Sunday (September 3) to lock horns with Arsenal in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men will be eager to build on their impressive 3-2 over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are in talks with United midfielder Donny van de Beek regarding a move this summer. Elsewhere, another United midfielder Scott McTominay turned down a move to Fulham on deadline day on September 1.

On that note, heres' a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 3, 2023;

Galatasaray in talks for Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek could be on his way to Turkey.

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Donny van de Beek before the end of next week, according to The Daily Mail.

The Turkish transfer window closes on September 8, providing the clubs in the country a few more days to conclude their summer business. Van de Beek’s time at Manchester United has been anything but rosy since arriving from Ajax in 2020.

Manager Erik ten Hag has already sanctioned his departure, and Van de Beek is now searching for his next destination. Galatasaray have offered him an escape route from Old Trafford.

The Turkish club are in negotiations with the 26-year-old as they look to add more quality to the squad. A move to Istanbul could also help Van de Beek get his career back on track.

Scott McTomimay turned down Fulham

Scott McTominay was wanted at Craven Cottage this summer.

Scott McTominay turned down a move to Craven Cottage this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish midfielder emerged as a target for Fulham in the final hours of the transfer window. The Cottagers wanted a replacement for Palhinha, who was close to joining Bayern Munich, and had settled on McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag, and Manchester United were willing to listen to offers for him. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Fulham spoke to McTominay on deadline day but failed to convince him to move.

“Everything was done for Palhinha to join Bayern, but Fulham needed a transfer to come in as a replacement.

"They needed to get this done by 6pm because the transfer window was closing in Germany at that time, but what happened is that Fulham didn’t find a player by that time,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They tried, though, for a few different players, including Youssouf Fofana and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. However, they couldn’t reach an agreement. Then the crucial part of this story – Scott McTominay.

"From what I’m told, Fulham also spoke to the Manchester United midfielder, but he said no to Fulham. So what happened is that the Palhinha deal collapsed because Fulham couldn’t find a replacement.”

McTominay’s place in the starting XI has come under further doubt following the acquisition of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina this summer.

Fiorentina least pleased with Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Fiorentina are least pleased with Sofyan Amrabat’s attitude this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Moroccan midfielder completed his highly anticipated move to Manchester United on deadline day. Amrabat joined the Red Devils on loan, and the club will have the option to make the move permanent next summer.

The 27-year-old was linked with the Premier League giants all summer, and Fiorentina were always open to letting him leave for a fair price. However, the Serie A side were disappointed by Amrabat’s attitude during the transfer saga.

The player separated himself from the rest of the squad during the last month and also removed his belongings from Viola Park. Amrabat was desperate to join Manchester United and finally secured his dream move late in the summer, albeit a loan deal with an option to buy.