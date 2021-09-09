Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Gareth Bale believes Cristiano Ronaldo will succeed at Old Trafford, club interested in French star, and more - 8th September 2021

Manchester United are preparing to unleash Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Red Devils have enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign with two wins and a draw so far. It’s still early days but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be targeting the Premier League title this season.

The Portuguese has been tipped to succeed at Manchester United by former teammate Gareth Bale. The Red Devils are interested in a French midfielder.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 8 September 2021.

Gareth Bale believes Cristiano Ronaldo will succeed at Old Trafford

Gareth Bale has tipped former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed at Old Trafford. The Portuguese joined Manchester United this summer, returning to his old hunting ground after 12 years. His arrival instantly improves the Red Devils, who are now expected to win silverware this season.

Having played together with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at the Santiago Bernabeu for five seasons, the Welshman knows a thing or two about the Manchester United No. 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo burst onto the scene at Old Trafford as a teenager and achieved massive success with the Red Devils during his six-year stay. The Portuguese then touched greater heights at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside Bale.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Mirror, the Welshman claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring ability is unmatched. Bale also revealed he was excited to see the Portuguese in a Manchester United shirt.

“I'm sure he'll do well. He's proven it before in the Premier League so he understands the league. He's done everything there is in football. His goalscoring ability is matched by no one else. [I am] excited to it like everyone else,” said Bale.

Manchester United interested in Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara is wanted by Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in Boubacar Kamara, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils believe the Frenchman can be a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic while also being an upgrade to the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay. The 21-year-old is one of the finest players in his position in Europe at the moment.

Kamara’s current deal expires next summer and he will be open to negotiating terms with foreign clubs from January. He is unlikely to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 side and Manchester United could sign him for free in the summer of 2022. However, the Red Devils will face competition from Arsenal and Sevilla for his services.

Manchester United star rejects contract extension offer

Jesse Lingard has turned down a contract renewal offer from Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard has turned down a contract renewal offer from Manchester United, ESPN reports. The Englishman wants assurances of regular playing time before putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Lingard is ready to run down his contract and leave as a free agent next summer if needed. Lingard has been linked with a move to West Ham United but turned down the opportunity to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United remain eager to tie him down to a new deal on the back of his fine performances while on loan with the Hammers last season.

