Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Goncalo Ramos available for €70 million; Luke Shaw signs new deal, and more - April 4, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Brentford at Old Trafford on Wednesday (April 5) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team will be eager to pick up three points after faltering against Newcastle at the weekend to slip out of the top four.

Meanwhile, Benfica could be willing to let striker Goncalo Ramos leave for €70 million. Elsewhere, left-back Luke Shaw has extended his stay with the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 4, 2023:

Goncalo Ramos available for €70 million

Goncalo Ramos has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could sign Goncalo Ramos for less than his release clause this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Portuguese forward is a summer target for the Red Devils, who are on the hunt for a new No. 9. Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial are unlikely to be at the forefront of Ten Hag’s project next summer. The Dutchman wants a new world-class striker to lead his line next season. Ramos is on his wishlist, which also includes the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhem.

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising a move for the Tottenham Hotspur striker this summer. However, Ramos could be an able alternative if a move for Kane doesn't materialise.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for Benfica this season, amassing 25 goals and ten assists in 37 games across competitions. While the player has a £105 million release clause in his contract, Benfica are likely to allow him to leave for £70 million.

Luke Shaw signs new deal

Luke Shaw has extended his stay at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw has signed a new deal with Manchester United, the club have confirmed.

The English left-back joined the Red Devils from Southampton in 2014 and has gone from strength to strength. The 27-year-old has become a first-team regular under Ten Hag this season, and his performances have now been rewarded by the club. Shaw has appeared 36 times this season, registering one goal and six assists.

The Englishman’s previous contract with the Premier League giants was set to run out in less than 18 months. However, the club have now tied him to a deal till 2027, ending all speculation regarding his future.

After committing his future to the Red Devils, Shaw said that he's eager to be part of something special at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

“Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay. I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this,” said Shaw.

He continued:

“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more. There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that.”

Shaw has registered 249 appearances for the club since arriving in 2014 and has even played as a centre-back this season.

Manchester United interested in James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in James Ward-Prowse, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder has been a consistent performer for Southampton through the years and has admirers at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is eager to add more quality to the middle of the park before the start of the new season. The Dutchman is unimpressed by the options outside the starting XI, as Fred and Scott McTominay continue to divide opinion.

The Saints, meanwhile, are embroiled in a relegation battle this season and could lose Ward-Prowse if they drop to the Championship. The Red Devils are among the clubs monitoring the situation with interest.

Manchester United could benefit with the Englishman’s dead-ball abilities and want to bring him to Old Trafford at the end of the season. However, the Red Devils face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa for his signature.

Poll : 0 votes