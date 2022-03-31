Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Hannibal Mejbri opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils advised to sign Harry Kane, and more - 30 March 2022

Manchester United will look for all three points when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tean is lagging behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to finish fourth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Hannibal Mejbri has opened up on sharing a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has urged the Red Devils to sign Harry Kane this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 30th March 2022:

Hannibal Mejbri opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a decent season with Manchester United.

Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri has said that he is always learning from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese made a blockbuster return to Old Trafford last summer. While the season has not gone according to plans for the Red Devils, the 37-year-old has had a huge impact on and off the pitch.

Speaking to Onze Mundial, as cited by The Manchester Evening News, the Tunisian teenager termed Ronaldo a great teammate, saying:

“I rub shoulders with the person who has worked the hardest in the world of football: Cristiano Ronaldo. I can only learn from him. Cristiano is at the very, very highest level. You can feel the experience he has. When it is necessary to score the winning goal, he will score it. He is always there when you need him. Live, it’s very impressive. Facing the goal, it’s incredible."

He continued:

“He’s a great teammate. If you need advice, he’ll be available, as you can ask advice from everyone at United. I’ve been watching him on TV since I was little, so I don’t really know how to talk to him! But being with him is special. I train with one of the greatest players in football history, so I learn all the time. I watch everything he does. I do just like him."

Hannibal added that Ronaldo is a good example for the United squad, saying:

“When you see him on a daily basis, you realise that there is only that for him: work. He does whatever is good for his body. One day it was sunny in Manchester. I watched him and saw that he was sunbathing shirtless. I said to him, ‘Why are you doing this?’ He replied: ‘Because it's good, there are vitamins,” said Hannibal.

He added:

“Since that day, I always put myself in the sun. I also look at his meals, and I try to have the same thing on my plate. He’s a good example for the whole group."

Ronaldo is the top scorer across competitions for his club this season, netting 18 strikes.

However, he is all set to endure a first trophyless campaign in 12 years as he returns after leading Portugal to the FIFA World Cup 2022. If United fail to finish in the top four, the all-time UEFA Champions League top-scorer could cut short his stay at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United advised to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Manchester United to go all out for Harry Kane this summer. The Englishman’s future at Tottenham Hotspur continues to hang in the balance.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Kane could rejuvenate the Red Devils’ attack.

“I think so. They’re really in need of an out-and-out number nine. Every one of their successful sides has had one – going all the way back to the likes of Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke. They’ve tried to copy Man City at times, playing with three wingers up there in an attempt to get that interchange flowing – but it’s not really worked,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“Look, if Harry Kane is available for £100m they’ve got to pounce – he’s one of the best strikers in the world. I think that’s what they deserve and what they’ve always had. If they’re to bring the life back to his side then Kane would be a brilliant addition – just look at how he’s playing right now."

Kane, who is under contract with Spurs till 2024, has scored 22 times across competitions this season despite a slow start to his campaign.

Red Devils initiate talks with Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Manchester United have begun talks with Mauricio Pochettino regarding the managerial position at Old Trafford, according to The Hard Tackle via Foot Mercato.

The Premier League giants are on the lookout for their next permanent manager. Pochettino is one of the frontrunners for the job, along with Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Argentinian's stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could be coming to an end this summer. A shock defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 has put question marks over his future. The Red Devils are plotting to capitalise on the situation and bring Pochettino back to the Premier League.

