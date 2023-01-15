Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane backed to join Red Devils; Everton in talks to sign Anthony Elanga, and more - January 14, 2023

Manchester United scripted a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City in the year’s first Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Saturday (January 14). Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford helped Erik ten Hag’s team climb up to third in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Harry Kane to push for a move to Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, Everton are in talks to sign Anthony Elanga on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 14, 2023:

Harry Kane backed to join Manchester United

Harry Kane could be enticed by a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Harry Kane could push for a move to Manchester United in the summer.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is a long-term target for the Red Devils, who're expected to sign a world class No. 9 this summer. Ten Hag has signed Wout Weghorst this month on loan for the rest of the season to address the position.

However, the Dutch manager desires a lethal striker before the start of the new season to be the focal point of his attack. Kane is tailormade for the role and could be a fabulous addition to Ten Hag’s roster. The English striker is already proven in the Premier League, so his arrival would help the team hit a higher level.

Ross Harwood @RossHarwood_ Man Utd are seriously considering Harry Kane for the summer. This looks like the best summer window to get him



Erik has mentioned him with Arnold and Murtough, and all in agreement he’d be one of best options for a striker that Utd are missing



Plans for summer window underway Man Utd are seriously considering Harry Kane for the summer. This looks like the best summer window to get himErik has mentioned him with Arnold and Murtough, and all in agreement he’d be one of best options for a striker that Utd are missingPlans for summer window underway

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonhalor said that Kane has a better chance of winning silverware with the Red Devils.

“100% (A move to Manchester United will entice Harry Kane). The joke’s over now for Harry Kane. He’s done overtime at Spurs; he’s done everything, huge, more than enough – they’re never going to win anything. They probably won’t finish in the top four, and he’s got to want to win things,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“Man United are going to get to winning the Premier League before Spurs do. He’s not signed a new contract, so I’d push for a move if I was him. I think he will.”

Kane has appeared 26 times across competitions for Spurs this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up three.

Everton in talks to sign Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga has struggled for game time this season at Old Trafford.

Everton are locked in talks to take Anthony Elanga to Goodison Park, according to Football Insider.

The Swedish attacker exploded into the scene last season but has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this campaign. Elanga has struggled to break into Ten Hag’s plans and is now a peripheral figure at the club.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW: Everton is exploring a deal for Anthony Elanga [#MUFC NEW: Everton is exploring a deal for Anthony Elanga [ @DominicKing_DM 🚨🇸🇪 NEW: Everton is exploring a deal for Anthony Elanga [@DominicKing_DM] #MUFC ✅

The Toffees are eager to take the 20-year-old on loan for the rest of the season and are waiting for Manchester United to sanction a move.

The Red Devils are likely to let the player leave on a temporary move to continue his development elsewhere. There’s a heavy competition for places in attack at Old Trafford at the moment, so a move away for Elanga could be in the best interests of all parties.

Elanga has appeared 18 times across competitions for Manchester United this season and has registered one assist.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka tipped to leave Red Devils

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been very impressive recently.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United this month.

The Englishman was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford in the build up to the winter transfer window after struggling for game time. However, the 25-year-old has been in resurgent form since the season restarted after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Charlie @ThreadmanChaza Aaron Wan-Bissaka- Have to give this man massive praise not just for today but for his last few performances.



Today:



100% ground duels won (7/7)

100% dribble success (3/3)

100% long pass accuracy (2/2)

4 tackles

1 interception

1 clearance Aaron Wan-Bissaka- Have to give this man massive praise not just for today but for his last few performances.Today:100% ground duels won (7/7)100% dribble success (3/3)100% long pass accuracy (2/2)4 tackles1 interception1 clearance https://t.co/Tm7Epl00AJ

After impressing in recent games, Wan-Bissaka is now largely expected to stay with the Red Devils. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the Englishman could still leave Manchester United in search of regular football.

“The Charlton game in the League Cup, Diogo Dalot started, did come off injured though. We were told it was just a precautio,n and Wan-Bissaka came off the bench. At the moment, Erik ten Hag has got two right-backs he can rely on,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“If Wan-Bissaka starts making noises saying, look I need more regular first-team football, I’m not going to get it here, let’s see if United could agree on a deal with someone. But it would also depend on if they could bring someone in as well.”

Wan-Bissaka has started the Red Devils’ last four Premier League games.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes