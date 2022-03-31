Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane tipped to form partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo; Harry Maguire advised to leave Old Trafford, and more - 31 March 2022

Manchester United will return to action this Saturday against Leicester City in the Premier League. The Red Devils are in danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season, as they sit in sixth place in the standings. They are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Frank McAvennie believes Harry Kane could strike up a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire might have to leave Old Trafford to resurrect his career.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 31st March 2022:

Frank McAvennie backs Harry Kane to form partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a decent season with Manchester United so far.

Ex-West Ham United player Franck McAvennie believes Harry Kane could strike up a prolific partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is tipped to leave the club this summer. United are among the clubs interested in his services.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Kane might not be desperate to join the Red Devils, though.

“If Kane goes anywhere, he has to be the main man. Man United already have a main man, Ronaldo. Kane won’t replace what Ronaldo gives that side. Could he play with Ronaldo? That would work. Ronaldo at the top with Kane dropping deep could be incredible. Man United do need new attackers. Greenwood is out of the picture. Rashford isn’t doing it, and Cavani is off in the summer,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“So you can see why they want Kane; he’s the best around. The big thing for Kane is trophies. Do Man United have a better chance of winning trophies than Spurs at the moment? I would say no. So we will have to see what happens there. I’m not sure he will be desperate to make that move."

Kane has scored 22 times across competitions this season, while Ronaldo has bagged 18.

Harry Maguire might have to leave Manchester United to resurrect his career, says Franck McAvennie

Harry Maguire has endured a difficult season so far.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Harry Maguire might have to leave Old Trafford to resurrect his career. The 29-year-old has struggled for form this season and has been subject to continuous abuse from fans.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie did express hope that Maguire could turn things around this season. He said:

“Maguire is having a torrid time at the moment. This isn’t going to do him any good. I’m also not sure about what Southgate was saying. He said England need Maguire if they want to do well at the World Cup, I don’t think that’s true. He does play well for England; he has a structure there."

He continued:

"The problem is he is awful for Man United.He can’t keep playing badly for Man United then playing well for England; something is going to have to give. Whether he needs to leave Man United, I don’t know. Is the pressure too much? It would be a big deal if he left."

McAvennie added:

“Can he recover his form to start playing for Man United like he does for England? Maybe he can, but it would take some doing. I don’t think the fans should be jeering him; it’s a bit cruel, but I know why they did. He won’t want to give up being Man United’s captain, so he needs to sort it out. He needs to use this as motivation to shut those fans up. Hopefully this can be the start of a turnaround for him."

Paul Parker slams Luke Shaw for recent comments

Luke Shaw has struggled at Manchester United this season.

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has slammed Luke Shaw for his recent comments while on international duty. Shaw hinted that he was unhappy at Old Trafford.

Speaking to BetFred, as relayed by The Metro, Parker said that the 26-year-old was not in the England team on merit.

“He’s getting a good run in the England side because (Ben) Chilwell isn’t fit, and there isn’t anyone at the moment currently pushing him for that spot. I thought Tyrick Mitchell did very well considering it was his debut."

He added:

"Shaw’s comments were wrong, if I’m being honest. Everyone would have seen that as smug and a dig about what’s going on at Manchester United. When you look at his situation, then you can come out and say that he’s not playing for United as he hasn’t been consistently good enough."

