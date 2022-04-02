Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Incoming manager tipped to offload Cristiano Ronaldo; Bruno Fernandes signs new deal, and more - 1 April 2022

Manchester United are preparing to host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be aware that he needs a win over the Foxes to stay alive in the top-four race. United are four points behind Arsenal, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Danny Mills believes the incoming manager at Old Trafford could offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 1st April 2022:

Danny Mills claims incoming Manchester United manager could offload Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move this summer.

Former Manchester City player Danny Mills believes Cristiano Ronaldo might not be part of the Manchester United team next season. The Red Devils are currently engaged in the process of appointing their next permanent manager. The new boss is likely to take charge this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills sadi that the new manager could let Ronaldo leave at the end of the season.

“Man United are bringing in a new manager, and a new brush sweeps clean. You have to give the new manager the chance to mould the squad as he wants it. There will be a lot of players who the manager won’t want, the likes of Ronaldo, Pogba and Lingard. They will want to move those players on and build something from the ground up” said Mills.

He continued:

“If you keep Ronaldo in there, as good as he is, there will be issues. The moment you don’t score or you don’t win, then Ronaldo is questioned. If they are to move forward, I think Ronaldo needs to move on, and the club needs to focus on signing then developing some top young players."

Bruno Fernandes signs new deal

Bruno Fernandes has extended his stay at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes has committed himself to Manchester United till 2026, with an option for another year, the club have confirmed.

The Portuguese has been outstanding since joining the Red Devils in January 2020. Despite a dip in form this season, he remains one of the most important players under Rangnick.

Speaking to the club’s website, Fernandes expressed a desire to achieve success at Old Trafford, saying:

“From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day. That dream is now a reality and an honour. Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club."

He continued:.

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve. We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."

Fernandes has bagged 49 goals and 39 assists in 117 games for United across competitions. That includes nine goals and 14 assists this season.

Manchester United asked to pay €60 million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to pay at least €60 million to secure the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to The Hard Tackle via Alfredo Pedulla.

The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer. Paul Pogba is all set to leave the club on a Bosman move. Rangnick has Milinkovic-Savic on the list of the Frenchman’s possible replacements.

The Serb is open to exploring a new challenge this summer. Lazio value him at approximately €70 million but are willing to slash their asking price by €10 million. The player’s current contract expires in 2024, and the Serie A side are aware that his value could diminish next summer.

United are long-term admirers of Milinkovic-Savic and could dive for him this summer. However, they could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid for his signature.

