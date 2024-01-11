Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jadon Sancho joins Borussia Dortmund; Red Devils eyeing Morten Hjulmand, and more - January 11, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday (January 14) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men come into at the game in good spirits following their 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in midweek in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, attacker Jadon Sancho has moved to Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan deal. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 11, 2024:

Jadon Sancho joins Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has left Old Trafford this week.

Jadon Sancho has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United have confirmed.

The English midfielder joined the Red Devils from the Bundesliga giants in 2021 as one of the brightest talents in the land. However, his stay at Old Trafford has hardly been rosy. Sancho has failed to live up to expectations, registering just 12 goals and six assists in 82 outings across competitions.

The 23-year-old also embroiled in a controversy this season following an infamous social media post. That landed him in trouble with Ten Hag, who banished him from the first team. Sancho hasn’t played for Manchester United since the end of August, but Dortmund have now offered him respite, at least for the second half of the campaign.

Speaking to the BVB website, the Englishman shared his excitement at being back at his old hunting ground.

“When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like ‘coming home’. I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge.

"I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League,” said Sancho.

The Bundesliga giants do not have the option to sign the 23-year-old permanently in the summer, though.

Manchester United eyeing Morten Hjulmand

Morten Hjulmand is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Morten Hjulmand, according to The Sun. Ten Hag is on the lookout for squad reinforcements this month and a new defensive midfielder remains on his agenda.

Casemiro's alarming drop in form this campaign, coupled by his injury woes, has added urgency to the Dutch manager’s plans. Sofyan Amrabat, brought in on loan from Fiorentina last summer, has been a disappointment, forcing Ten Hag to turn to Hjulmand.

The Danish midfielder has been a hit with Sporting this season, registering 24 appearances across competitions, starting 20. His efforts have impressed the Red Devils, who are ready to bring him to Old Trafford. The Premier League giants are banking on Hjulmand’s close ties with his compatriot Christian Eriksen to get a deal done.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to include Facundo Pellistri in their offer to sweeten the deal. However, the proposal has been rejected by the Portuguese side, who want the player’s £69 million to be paid in full.

Sporting will have the bargaining power in any talks, given that the Dane only joined the club last summer.

Anthony Martial likely to leave in 2024, says Fabrizio Romano

Anthony Martial’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Anthony Martial is likely to leave Manchester United this year, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward is in the final six months of his contract with the Premier League giants but hasn’t been handed an extension yet. The 28-year-old never lived up to expectations after arriving at Old Trafford in 2015 and could be nearing the end of his tenure at the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the Red Devils are not in talks to offload the player this month.

"I think there are chances (for Martial to leave), because from what I'm hearing, the discussions to extend his contract are not something concrete. So, at the moment, the expectation is for Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United in 2024,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Then, we have to see if it's going to be January or in the summer transfer window.

"It is still not clear because it depends on the proposals. At the moment it is still quiet, so there is still no concrete negotiation or concrete proposal on the United table.”

Martial has appeared 317 times for Manchester United, scoring 90 goals and setting up 55.