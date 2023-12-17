Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jadon Sancho wants exit; Borussia Dortmund eyeing Sergio Reguilon, and more - December 17, 2023

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Sunday (December 17) to face Liverpool in the Premier League. The Red Devils arrive at the game having lost their last two games in the league and Europe.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho wants to leave Old Trafford in January. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are interested in United full-back Sergio Reguilon.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 17, 2023:

Jadon Sancho wants Manchester United exit

Jadon Sancho could leave Old Trafford in January.

Jadon Sancho is eager to leave Manchester United in January to join another club in Europe, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford after a controversial social media post criticising Erik ten Hag. Sancho remains banished from the first team as a result of his actions and hasn't appeared for the Red Devils since August.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the 23-year-old can only return to the first team if he apologses to Ten Hag.

“I think it's going to be difficult for Manchester United in January, to get a load of fees for a load of players. The Sancho situation is still the same at the moment. He needs to apologise to Erik ten Hag and show contrition if he wants a way back. Otherwise, an exit is more likely, where Manchester United have to find a solution for that, likely in Europe, because that's what the player wants in January," said Jacobs.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but hasn't lived up to expectations.

Borussia Dortmund eyeing Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon is wanted in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund are planning to move for Sergio Reguilon in January, according to The Mirror.

The Spanish left/back joined Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan this summer. Reguilon was roped in as an emergency replacement for Luke Shaw, who picked up an injury in the opening weeks of the season.

The 27-year-old has done a decent job so far but could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the winter. His loan deal includes a break clause for January, which can be activated if an agreement can be struck.

Although Shaw has returned to action, Ten Hag would like Reguilon to stay till the end of the season, given that Tyrell Malacia is also out with an unjury. However, Dortmund are ready to ruin his plans.

Manchester United would prefer Julen Lopetegui as Erik ten Hag replacement, says journalist

Julen Lopetegui has emerged as an option to replace Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United would prefer Julen Lopetegui over Graham Potter as Erik ten Hag's replacement, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch manager is under pressure at Old Trafford after a rocky start to the new campaign. The Red Devils have lost 12 of their 24 games this season, and Ten Hag's situation could further worsen if United lose at Liverpool.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that potential new owner Jim Radcliffe is likely to keep his faith on the Dutchman for now.

“My reading of this situation, based on what I have been told by people pretty well-connected to it, is that Ten Hag will be the man that leads the Ratcliffe era at Manchester United, but the tolerance levels around poor performances and results are going to change. Basically, he will be judged on what we see and if it’s not good enough, then they will be more ruthless about sacking him than the Glazers probably would have been," said Jones.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been mentioned as an option to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford unless results improve.

However, Jones added that Lopetegui as well as current Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi would be better options than Potter.

“With that in mind, it's conceivable that Ten Hag loses his job before the end of the season, but there really isn’t much more clarity than that right now. The evidence we have in front of us shows that United remain a long way short of the expectation levels of the fanbase and so, of course, there will be considerations around who would come in if Ten Hag goes," said Jones.

He concluded:

“My personal information has been that Lopetegui and maybe even Roberto De Zerbi would be stronger contenders than Potter and I have to admit I have extreme reservations about Potter being able to handle life at Old Trafford based on what we saw from him at Chelsea.”

Lopetegui is yet to take up a football managerial job since parting ways with Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.