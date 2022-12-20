Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham urged to join Red Devils; club have strong interest in Cody Gakpo, says journalist; and more - December 19, 2022

Manchester United will resume their season by welcoming Burnley to Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 21 in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Jude Bellingham to move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, journalist Ryan Taylor has said that the Old Trafford outfit have genuine interest in Cody Gakpo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 19, 2022:

Rio Ferdinand urges Jude Bellingham to join Manchester United

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand has urged Jude Bellingham to join Manchester United. The English midfielder has been on fire for Borussia Dortmund this season. Bellingham has lived up to the billing since arriving in the Bundesliga in 2020. The 19-year-old also gave a stark reminder of his quality at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Birmingham retired Jude Bellingham's No. 22 shirt after the midfielder left for Dortmund… when he was 17, just after 44 appearances. Jude Bellingham returned tonight to his boyhood club Birmingham to thank all the fansBirmingham retired Jude Bellingham's No. 22 shirt after the midfielder left for Dortmund… when he was 17, just after 44 appearances. Jude Bellingham returned tonight to his boyhood club Birmingham to thank all the fans 🔵👋🏻 #BCFCBirmingham retired Jude Bellingham's No. 22 shirt after the midfielder left for Dortmund… when he was 17, just after 44 appearances. https://t.co/HxYZgSCzne

The Red Devils failed to convince Bellingham to join the club before his move to Germany. Manchester United are among the player’s potential suitors at the moment.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand advised his compatriot to make Old Trafford his home.

“Bellingham – English, flying the flag abroad; he’s done his bit in Germany. Time to come home baby. Manchester United. Bring him there. Make that your home, Jude. Shift the culture, and take the club back to the heights it should be at,” said Ferdinand.

Bellingham has appeared 22 times for Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals and setting up three more across competitions.

Red Devils have strong interest in Cody Gakpo, says Ryan Taylor

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are eager to take Cody Gakpo to Old Trafford, according to Ryan Taylor.

The Dutch forward is a target for new manager Erik Ten Hag. Ten Hag was hot on the heels of his compatriot in the summer, but a deal couldn’t be completed. The Dutch manager is expected to return for Gakpo as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left by mutual consent last month.

Expectation is for PSV Eindhoven to let him leave in January. Van Nistelrooy on Cody Gakpo and his potential transfer in January: “There comes a time when you can't say no anymore”, tells @marcotimmer Expectation is for PSV Eindhoven to let him leave in January. Van Nistelrooy on Cody Gakpo and his potential transfer in January: “There comes a time when you can't say no anymore”, tells @marcotimmer. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFCExpectation is for PSV Eindhoven to let him leave in January. https://t.co/4IdC8CtJJV

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said that Gakpo’s tactical flexibility would make him an asset for the Red Devils.

“I think the key point about Gakpo is he’s very tactically flexible, you look at the World Cup, he was playing as a centre-forward and as a creative midfielder for Holland. In that sense, he would be a really clever signing because he can play in multiple positions across the frontline, I think that’s important, and I do think that interest is very genuine and strong,” said Taylor.

Gakpo caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, registering three goals in five games for Netherlands.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Manchester United’s pursuit of two midfielders

Frenkie de Jong remains linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are lagging behind in the pursuit of Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong.

Both players are on Ten Hag’s wish list. De Jong was the subject of a lengthy pursuit this summer, which ended in disappointment. Bellingham, meanwhile, has earned himself admirers at Old Trafford following his steady rise in the Bundesliga.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United are lagging behind in the race for Bellingham.

“I said many times the same on Bellingham: Man United want to try for Bellingham, but they know they have not so many chances to sign him, as there are many clubs pushing for a long time,” wrote Romano.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Manchester United are interested in signing Frenkie De Jong next summer & he may be open to leaving FC Barcelona.

[🎖️] | Manchester United are interested in signing Frenkie De Jong next summer & he may be open to leaving FC Barcelona. @BBCSport [🎖️] 🚨🚨| Manchester United are interested in signing Frenkie De Jong next summer & he may be open to leaving FC Barcelona.@BBCSport [🎖️]

Romano also added that De Jong is focused on Barcelona at the moment.

“For Frenkie de Jong, I think it’s not time to restart the reports. … it’s absolutely the same: for a future transfer to happen, Frenkie has to change his mind, and this has not happened. He’s focused on Barca now.”

De Jong has appeared 17 times for the Blaugrana across competitions this season, registering two goals and an assist.

