Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: La Liga duo interested in Red Devils superstar; Marcus Rashford returns to training, and more - 16th September 2021

Manchester United are looking to regroup quickly after a demoralising defeat at the hands of Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The Red Devils took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, but failed to hold their nerves after getting reduced to ten men.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in a Manchester United superstar, who is currently negotiating to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford has returned to training as he recuperates from shoulder surgery.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16 September 2021.

Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese talisman's arrival in January 2020 rejuvenated the Red Devils and galvanised the entire team. Bruno Fernandes has since become the heartbeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven, emerging as one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe.

His steady rise has endeared the player to the La Liga duo. Even though the Portuguese’s current deal expires in 2025, Manchester United have already entered negotiations to extend his stay by another year. The Red Devils could hand Bruno Fernandes a massive pay hike to place him among the highest earners in the team.

However, the Portuguese’s impact on the team could be inhibited after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes might struggle to replicate his form from the 2020-21 season in a team where he is no longer the main man. Real Madrid and Barcelona are waiting to see if that affects his negotiations for a new contract with Manchester United.

If a window of opportunity arises, both clubs are expected to fight for the services of the Portuguese.

Marcus Rashford returns to training

Marcus Rashford has returned to first-team training, the Englishman has revealed via social media.

The Manchester United star has been out with a shoulder injury since the Euro 2020 final. Rashford went under the knife in July, and is currently working to regain full fitness. The Englishman has not appeared for the Red Devils so far this season, but looks to be edging closer to first-team action.

It was previously feared that Manchester United would miss their star forward for quite some time. However, Rashford’s recovery is well ahead of schedule. Even though he is not expected to feature this weekend, the star should be back pretty soon.

Manchester United defender wanted to join AC Milan this summer

Diogo Dalot was eager to rejoin AC Milan this summer, according to Sempre Milan via Milan News.

The Portuguese was ready to leave Manchester United and even turned down an opportunity to join Borussia Dortmund to move to the San Siro. However, a move failed to materialise, and Dalot ended up staying at Old Trafford.

The Bundesliga side submitted an offer to the Portuguese. But it was swiftly rejected by the player, who has appeared twice for United this season.

