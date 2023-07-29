Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Lazio want Fred; Red Devils preparing €65 million Rasmus Hojlund offer, and more - July 29, 2023

Manchester United remain eager to bring in further reinforcements before the start of the new season. Manager Erik ten Hag has added Mason Mount and Andre Onana to his roster this summer.

Meanwhile, Lazio want to sign United midfielder Fred this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are preparing a €65 millin offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 29, 2023:

Lazio want Fred

Fred is wanted in Serie A.

Lazio have entered the race to sign Fred, according to La Lazio Siamo Noi. The Brazilian midfielder is heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer after falling out of favour under Ten Hag. He dropped down the pecking order since the Dutch manager's arrival last summer, and his situation isn't expected to improve any time soon.

With a plethora of midfield options at his disposal, Ten Hag has decided to let the 30-year-old leave. Galatasaray have their eyes on the Brazilian and are working to take the player to Istanbul.

However, Lazio have now joined the fray for Fred and are preparing to submit an offer for the player. Their manager Maurizio Sarri is ready to welcome the player to Rome, with the Red Devils ready to offer him to the highest bidder.

Manchester United preparing €65 million Rasmus Hojlund offer

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are preparing a €65 million offer for Rasmus Hojlund, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Manager Erik ten Hag has identified the Danish striker as his priority target for this summer. The Red Devils are locked in talks with Atalanta to chalk out a deal, but progress has been slower than usual.

The 20-year-old has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford and has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club. The Premier League giants are now planning to submit an improved proposal, hoping to convince Atalanta to part ways with their prized asset. The Serie A side are holding out for a premium for their starlet, though..

Paris Saint-Germain also have their eyes on Hojlund. However, their offer is believed to be inferior to Manchester United, who remain the frontrunners to win this race.

The Danish striker has all the atributes required to be a hit under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager has a terrific record of nurturing young talents, and the 20-year-old could be the next in line.

Red Devils yet to submit Sofyan Amrabat offer

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Old Trafford.

United are yet to submit an offer for Sofyan Amrabat, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are working to improve their squad this summer and have set their sights on the Moroccan dynamo. The 26-year-old has gone from strength to strength since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Morocco finished a historic fourth.

Recent reports suggest that the Premier League giants are close to securing Amrabat's signature. However, Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Manchester United are yet to submit an offer for the Moroccan.

"Amrabat is on the list. I think people have got a little bit carried away with the transfer because the focus has been on Hojlund. So, at this point, I'm not aware of any Manchester United bid for Amrabat.

"Plenty of clubs have been linked, with nothing coming of it throughout the last few weeks," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So, Manchester United will first look to get in Hojlund and then assess their situation because the more they bring in without outgoings. It's difficult for Manchester United to move in the market in terms of any fees or wages due to Financial Fair Play.”

Ten Hag has brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer to strengthen his midfield.