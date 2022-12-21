Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Lothar Matheus slams Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils want Diogo Dalot stay, and more - December 20, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 21) in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup. New manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to mark the occasion with a win.

Meanwhile, German legend Lothar Matthaus has dubbed Cristiano Ronaldo as the biggest failure of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are desperate to keep Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 20, 2022:

Lothar Matthaus slams Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to sign for a club.

Lothar Matthaus reckons Cristiano Ronaldo's ego has hurt the player as well as his team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 37-year-old failed to strike a chord at the event, as Portugal bowed out of the tournament from the quarterfinals. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s time in Qatar was marred by controversies, with his behaviour once again making headlines.

Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United in November this year, with the Red Devils unimpressed by his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese was expected to lead his nation’s charge in Qatar but was a shadow of his former self.

Speaking to Bild, as cited by The Metro, Matthaus said that Ronaldo has damaged his legacy.

“With his ego trips, Ronaldo has damaged the team and himself. There is no doubt that he was a great player and an absolutely lethal finisher. But now he has damaged his legacy. I find it hard to think that he can find a place in a team. I kind of feel sorry for Ronaldo,” said Matthaus.

Flea🇦🇷 @Leo_Messidona Germany legend, Lothar Matthaus : “Cristiano Ronaldo is of course the big flop of this World Cup, the opposite of Messi. He has damaged the team and himself with his ego trip. Germany legend, Lothar Matthaus : “Cristiano Ronaldo is of course the big flop of this World Cup, the opposite of Messi. He has damaged the team and himself with his ego trip. https://t.co/CuoCPsEahx

The German went on to label Ronaldo as the biggest failure of the tournament, naming Lionel Messi as the player of the millennium.

“Ronaldo is, of course, a big failure of the World Cup, the opposite of Messi. (Messi is) the absolute winner. He deserves it because he has given me and all football fans great joy with his qualities and the way he plays over 17-18 years. For me, Messi is the player of the millennium,” said Matthaus.

The Portuguese ended the World Cup with just one goal from five games.

Manchester United want Diogo Dalot stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Diogo Dalot has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Manchester United are eager to keep Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese right-back is in the final year of his contract, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. The 23-year-old has been an omnipresent figure in Ten Hag’s team this season and is highly appreciated by the Dutch manager.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United are working to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“Manchester United are trying to find a solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to let him leave. Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace remain interested. Man Utd’s main priority on the right-back situation remains to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract. Talks will take place soon,” wrote Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Marcus Rashford

Diogo Dalot

Luke Shaw

Fred



Man Utd will also offer Diogo Dalot and Rashford a longer deal, as expected.



Talks ongoing also with David de Gea. Manchester United have triggered the options to extend contracts of these players until June 2024Marcus RashfordDiogo DalotLuke ShawFredMan Utd will also offer Diogo Dalot and Rashford a longer deal, as expected.Talks ongoing also with David de Gea. Manchester United have triggered the options to extend contracts of these players until June 2024 🚨 #MUFC▫️ Marcus Rashford▫️ Diogo Dalot▫️ Luke Shaw▫️ FredMan Utd will also offer Diogo Dalot and Rashford a longer deal, as expected.Talks ongoing also with David de Gea. https://t.co/2O4L3cOUcm

Romano added that despite Barcelona’s interest, Dalot is unlikely to leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.

“It’s possible for Dalot to stay and extend the contract, but negotiations will take place in the next weeks with a new meeting. So it’s still early to say how likely it is, but for sure it’s a possibility as Man United will push, and Dalot is really appreciated by Ten Hag. Barcelona has followed Dalot for a long time, but he’s not going to leave as a free agent in June,” wrote Romano.

Dalot has registered one goal and two assists in 20 games across competitions this season for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have chance to sign Cody Gakpo in January

Cody Gakpo (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have the chance to sign Cody Gakpo this winter, according to Voetbal International via Sport Witness.

The Red Devils were hot on the heels of the Dutch forward this summer but failed to guide a deal across the line. Ten Hag remains keen to bring him countryman to Old Trafford in January.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are going all out to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV in January. There is now growing confidence the deal will get done.



(Source: @Alex_Crook) Manchester United are going all out to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV in January. There is now growing confidence the deal will get done.(Source: @Alex_Crook) 🚨 Manchester United are going all out to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV in January. There is now growing confidence the deal will get done.(Source: @Alex_Crook) https://t.co/wNG5vaL5EG

Gakpo has already been identified as a replacement for Ronaldo. The 23-year-old has amassed 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games across competitions this season for PSV Eindhoven.

Despite interest from various clubs across Europe, Old Trafford remains the most likely destination for the Dutchman in January. Gakpo is expected to cost more than €50 million, though.

Poll : 0 votes