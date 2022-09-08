Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Luis Figo backs Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver at World Cup; Tyrell Malacia rejected West Ham United this summer, and more - September 7, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to welcome Real Sociedad to Old Trafford on Thursday for their UEFA Europa League opener. Erik ten Hag’s men head into the game on a four-game winning run in the league.

Meanwhile, Luis Figo has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver at this year’s FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Tyrell Malacia turned down West Ham United before joining Manchester United this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 7, 2022:

Luis Figo backs Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will have one eye on this year’s World Cup.

Luis Figo is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will perform at the highest level in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Portuguese has struggled for chances at United this season but remains one of the most lethal goalscorers in the world. The 37-year-old could play in his last World Cup this year.

Speaking recently, as relayed by O Jogo via HITC, Figo praised the Portugal national team.

"Portugal has one of the best teams in the world. But it is logical that winning a European or world championship depends on many factors, not only individual or collective quality. But I have every hope that Portugal can express all its value and achieve the goal of reaching the final, and winning the world championship,” said Figo.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



"Ready for tomorrow 🏽 🏽" Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram story:"Ready for tomorrow🏽" Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram story:"Ready for tomorrow 🙏🏽💪🏽" https://t.co/RM8hEo8k7e

He added that there’s no doubt about Ronaldo’s abilities with the national team.

“Nobody has doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo’s quality, delivery and professionalism. I’m sure he’ll perform at the World Cup in the best possible conditions – I don’t know what those conditions will be. But without a doubt, due to his quality and his great professionalism, I think Portugal can be calm about what he can give to the national team,” said Figo.

Ronaldo is yet to score for the Red Devils in six games this season. However, he has started only one of them.

Tyrell Malacia rejected West Ham United this summer

Tyrell Malacia has been outstanding since arriving at Old Trafford.

Tyrell Malacia turned down a move to West Ham United before joining Manchester United, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch full-back has been a revelation since joining the Red Devils this summer.

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 £12m for Tyrell Malacia is the bargain of the year. £12m for Tyrell Malacia is the bargain of the year. https://t.co/1pS62qs7OB

Speaking recently, as relayed by TBR Football, Romano said that Malacia rejected the Hammers to join Lyon only for Manchester United to hijack the deal.

“I can reveal that on Saturday, West Ham were looking for a left-back before signing Emerson. But West Ham had direct contact with Malacia; there was direct contact also between David Moyes and player side. But the player had his decision made on Lyon. He said no to West Ham to go to Lyon. Then, on Sunday night, Man United appeared and signed Malacia. This deal was incredible,” said Romano.

Tyrell Malacia has started the last four games for the Red Devils.

Noel Whelan praises Marcus Rashford’s transformation at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Marcus Rashford has regained his confidence this season. The Englishman has three goals and as many assists from six games this campaign and has become a regular under Ten Hag.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Rashford’s head is in the right place at the moment.

“We saw that with the goals on Sunday. Both of them, he’s in the right place. The one-v-one, he’s showing confidence – they’re not easy, especially when you’ve got time to think. He looks better; his head seems to be in a better place. When he’s playing like this, wow, Man United are a formidable strikeforce,” said Whelan.

He added:

“He’s got everything you could want from someone who plays either up front or on the wing. Rashford can score; he can assist; he can hold the ball up – and he’s got that devastating pace. The main attribute working his way at the moment is the confidence – he never had that last season.”

Rashford scored a brace for Manchester United against Arsenal last weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav