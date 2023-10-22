Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marc Guehi to cost £60m, West Ham backed to sign Scott McTominay, and more - October 21, 2023

Manchester United picked up all three points against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (October 21). Scott McTominay put them in front in the 28th minute but the lead was canceled out by Oli McBurnie's first-half penalty. However, Diogo Dalot's 20-yeard curler 13 minutes from time sealed victory for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Marc Guehi will be available for £60m. Elsewhere, West Ham United have been backed to sign McTominay in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 21, 2023.

Marc Guehi to cost £60m

Manchester United can sign Marc Guehi for £60m, according to Football Insider. The English defender has caught the eye with his performances for Crystal Palace of late. The Red Devils are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements following multiple issues at the back. Erik ten Hag is sweating on the fitness of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Meanwhile, the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof remain up in the air. Manchester United have been frail at the back this season and Ten Hag believes the issue can be solved by roping in Guehi. The Eagles are reportedly ready to let the Englishman go if their valuation of the player is met. However, the 23-year-old is reluctant to leave in January as he looks to cement his place in the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 squad.

West Ham United backed to sign Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay has admirers at London Stadium

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes West Ham United could be back for Scott McTominay at the turn of the year. The Scottish midfielder was linked with the Hammers this summer but ended up staying at Manchester United. However, he is no longer guaranteed first-team action under Erik ten Hag, who could still offload him in January.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore backed McTominay to thrive under David Moyes at the London Stadium:

“It seems unlikely he’ll ever become a regular at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. He would certainly be the type of player who could fit Eddie Howe’s high-work rate system [at Newcastle United], but I have a sneaky feeling David Moyes and West Ham will be back again in the New Year for him."

He continued:

“McTominay would thrive under Moyes; I am sure of it – can United get a £30 million, or higher, offer again though? – We’ll have to see.”

McTominay’s contract with the Red Devils expires in 2026.

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United in January

Jadon Sancho’s future at Manchester United looks uncertain

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United in January, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The English forward is currently banished from the first-team squad following a controversial social media post. The 23-year-old has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that Sancho can only stay at the club if he apologizes for his actions.

"The feeling internally is that a January exit is very likely. Sancho is currently not apologising to Erik ten Hag, the coaching staff and the squad, and that would be the only way to save his career at Old Trafford. Otherwise, he will leave in January," Romano wrote.

Sancho has been linked with a return to Germany of late.