Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford advised to join Tottenham; Red Devils slammed by former player, and more - February 3, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 4). Erik ten Hag's men are buoyed by their 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Meanwhile, attacker Marcus Rashford has been advised to join Tottenham Hotspur. Elsewhere, a former player has slammed the Red Devils for their transfer strategy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 3, 2024:

Marcus Rashford advised to join Tottenham Hotspur

Marcus Rashford could be on the move this summer.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Marcus Rashford to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The English forward has struggled for form with Manchester United this season, while a recent off-field controversy has added to his woes. Rashford was recently linked with a move to Arsenal by Football Insider, with the Red Devils likely to consider his future this summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore added that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou could help the 26-year-old rediscover his mojo.

“I know there has been a lot of chatter about Arsenal, and they may well be the ideal fit for him. For me, it’s really simple — Rashford needs to be at a club where the manager is stable and not going anywhere anytime soon.

"He needs a manager, who has a lot of control at a club, spends some quality time with him and gets inside his head to figure out exactly how to get the best out of him. If he can find that in Mikel Arteta, so be it but I actually think Ange Postecoglou would do wonders for him," said Collymore.

He continued:

"Postecoglou would say to Rashford ‘Mate, there’s no pressure, just go out and attack like you did when you were a kid’. He would take the weight of the world off his shoulders and probably help him rediscover his love for the game.

"Let’s be honest as well. I know fans are quick to take the mick, but Spurs are a massive club, and there’s no doubt about it. They are heading in the right direction again.”

Rashford has appeared 27 times across competition this season, registering five goals and six assists.

Manchester United slammed by former player

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has slammed the club for signing mediocre players in big-money moves.

The Red Devils' performance in the transfer market in recent years has left a lot to be desired. Erik ten Hag's decision to splash the cash on Antony, Mason Mount and Andre Onana, among others, is yet to be vindicated.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Anderson pointed out that the fear factor is lost at Old Trafford.

"Nowadays, small clubs go to play at Old Trafford, and are not afraid. Today, the club doesn’t know which manager it will have, or who controls it.

"It’s a mess. Manchester United, sometimes, buy very badly. If you’re going to pay €100m for a player, pay for Neymar," said Anderson.

He continued:

“A player who will make a difference. Manchester United pay €70m, €80m, €90m for players who have no logic. I think the club’s desperation is so great that anyone will do.”

INEOS' arrival at Old Trafford as a minority owner could help spark a turnaround, with multiple changes expected this summer.

Anatoliy Trubin's agent remains coy on Red Devils link

Anatoliy Trubin has admirers at Old Trafford.

Anatoliy Trubin's agent Maryna Andriienko has refused to indulge in talks about her client's move to Manchester United.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has enjoyed a steady rise with Benfica this season, registering 10 clean sheets in 26 outings. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, as per O Jogo.

Erik ten Hag brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan last summer to replace David de Gea, but the Cameroonian has blown hot and cold. He has conceded 50 goals in 31 games this season, prompting talk of a change between the sticks. Trubin's name has been doing the rounds recently.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Andriienko admitted that the Ukrainian goalkeeper could move to the Premier League in the summer.

"Let’s wait for the summer, Trubin could get there (Premier League) with even more visibility. Manchester United? I’m not going to talk about it, it’ll be a secret, let’s keep it a mystery," said Andriienko.

Trubin has a €100 million release clause in his contract, so prising him away would be a costly affair.

