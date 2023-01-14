Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford backed to stay; Red Devils sign Wout Weghorst on loan, and more - January 13, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for the first Manchester Derby of the year on Saturday (January 14) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are in scintillating form, having won their last six games across competitions.

Meanwhile, former player agent Haydn Dodge reckons Marcus Rashford could extend his stay at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have announced the signing of Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 13, 2023.

Marcus Rashford backed to stay at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been on red-hot form for Manchester United.

Haydn Dodge has tipped Marcus Rashford to continue his association with Manchester United.

The English striker is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Red Devils, and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of Ten Hag’s most important players this season, and the club want him to stay.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Dodge said that continuing at Old Trafford would be a sensible option for Rashford.

If Rashford has the right people around him, then they should be in constant dialogue with the club about the player’s motives, depending on what they are behind closed doors. For example, does he want to play as well as possible and then move abroad or does he want to stay in Manchester? – I think he wants to stay,” said Dodge.

He added:

“It makes sense. His life with his family is in Manchester, and the way his form is at the moment, he’s in a solid position to negotiate his future. From a contract perspective, it’s about maximising the opportunity that is likely to come his way. This is where some inexperienced agents come unstuck, so I hope he has good people in his corner for the player’s sake.”

Dodge continued:

“It’s worth noting that he isn’t, but if he were my client, I’d be advising him to stay at Man United, especially with Erik Ten Hag and the financial backing the club will still (have) and has historically received.”

Rashford has appeared 25 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring 15 goals and setting up five more.

Red Devils sign Wout Weghorst on loan

Wout Weghorst has completed his temporary move to Old Trafford.

Wout Weghorst has joined Manchester United on loan for the rest of the season, the club have confirmed.

The Dutch forward has been identified as a short-term fix to address the No. 9 role at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were locked in talks with Besiktas, where he was at loan from Burnley, recently to facilitate a move.

Speaking to the club’s website after his announcement, Weghorst said that he's ready to contribute to the club’s success.

"I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United. I’ve played against the club in the past, and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims,” said Weghorst.

He added:

“Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here. I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting involved straight away.”

Weghorst has nine goals and four assists in 18 games across competitions for Besiktas this season.

Red Devils interested in Josip Juranovic

Josip Juranovic is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Josip Juranovic, according to Tutto Mercato Web via The Faithful MUFC.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their full-back position this year and have identified the Croatian as a target. The 27-year-old is also open to a move to Old Trafford after impressing for Celtic.

Ten Hag wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan Bissaka at Old Trafford, who is no longer guaranteed first-team action.

Despite forcing his way back into the team recently, the Englishman remains linked with a move away from the club. Juranovic is valued at €17 million and could be allowed to leave Celtic for the said prize. The 27-year-old has registered one goal and one assist in 16 games across competitions for the Scottish side this season.

