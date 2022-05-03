Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Mason Mount reveals admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils advised to sign Leeds United midfielder, and more - 2 May 2022

Manchester United will welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Monday in the Premier League. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s men will look to end a disappointing season on a high by taking maximum points from their remaining games.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount has revealed that he grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been advised by Kevin Phillips to sign a Leeds United midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 2nd May 2022:

Mason Mount reveals admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down.

Mason Mount has revealed that he grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United star continues to go strong despite turning 37 earlier this year.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Mount admitted that he used to copy Ronaldo’s free-kick technique as a child.

"I think everyone has seen the video of when I was younger basing my free-kick off him. I always watched him very closely when he was at United as a young kid. I loved the way he played, his free kicks. I'm a massive Pompey fan, so I went to the game when they played at Old Trafford and he scored that free-kick against David James. I was actually at the game, in the corner so I saw it first hand, and I think after that, I kind of fell in love with the technique and what he'd done and him as a player,” said Mount.

He continued:

“So I always try to look at and work out, what can I do, to put it into my game? But now to play against him and be up against him is the journey that you go on from watching someone in the stands as a fan and then to being on the same pitch and playing against them. It's a crazy journey and yeah, that's why I love football so much."

Ronaldo is United's top scored this season with 23 strikes across competitions. However, he's all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Kevin Phillips advises Manchester United to sign Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has advised Manchester United to sign Kalvin Phillips. The Leeds United midfielder’s future is up in the air ahead of the summer. The Red Devils are planning to take him to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that the 26-year-old would bring a big-game mentality to Manchester United.

“100% (Kalvin Phillips would be a sensible addition for Man United this summer). There’s no argument about the fee, for me. He’s a class player and an established international. Him and Declan Rice are two of the best midfielders in the Premier League,” said Phillips.

He added:

“If United can secure Phillips’ services, I think that would be a great signing. I think he’s got that big-game mentality, as well. We saw it at the Euros,;the big games didn’t faze him at all. Him going to a big club like Man United this summer wouldn’t be a surprise at all – but it would obviously be a big loss for Leeds."

Pau Torres tipped by Kevin Campbell to succeed at Old Trafford

Pau Torres has impressed for Villarreal recently.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has backed Pau Torres to succeed at Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking to revamp their backline this summer, and the Spaniard is on their wish list.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Torres could be a great value for money.

“Torres is a brilliant player. Clubs have been tracking him for a while, and I’m sure he is getting watched very closely over these two legs with Liverpool. He’s done a great job at Villarreal at the heart of the defence. For £46million it is cheap money."

He added:

"When you look at the bigger picture, it is a good deal for a quality centre-half. I think he’d be a good signing for United. They need a revamp this summer ,and if they are going to let a couple go, they need another centre-half in. Torres would be a solid choice."

Torres has made 41 appearances across competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav