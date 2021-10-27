Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer advised how to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo; Crystal Palace interested in Red Devils star, and more - 26th October 2021

Manchester United's recent struggles have also impacted the form of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has been imperious in the Champions League, but has been off-colour in the last four games in the Premier League. No wonder the Red Devils have managed just one point during this period.

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised on how to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are interested in a French striker who plays for the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 26th October 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer advised how to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised to modify his starting eleven to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised by Luke Chadwick to modify his starting eleven to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils are in a precarious situation after a demoralising home defeat to Liverpool. The Norwegian has to get his act together ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur, and Ronaldo could play a key role in United's resurgence.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the fans to give Man United time to click ⏳ Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the fans to give Man United time to click ⏳ https://t.co/G6PzN2paoY

Cristiano Ronaldo has been subdued of late in the Premier League after a brilliant start to his second stint with Manchester United. Luke Chadwick believes the Portuguese needs hardworking players around him for Ronaldo to prosper.

Speaking to Caught Offside, the former Red Devils midfielder urged Solskjaer to start Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack against Spurs.

“If he wants to play Ronaldo in the 9, then Lingard has to come in, Sancho has to come in. They’re two players with incredible work rate in terms of the sprints they put in both in and out of possession. Maybe it’s time for Van de Beek … the manager has to make changes now, and it’ll be interesting to see what he does at Tottenham,” said Chadwick.

Crystal Palace interested in Anthony Martial

Crystal Palace are interested in Anthony Martial (left).

Crystal Palace are interested in Anthony Martial, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman has blown hot and cold during his time with Manchester United, which has stunted his development. Martial has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season, so he could be tempted to leave the Red Devils for regular football.

Crystal Palace are ready to offer Martial an opportunity to revive his career. Manchester United opted not to offload him this summer, but could let him leave for €40 million next year.

Everton tipped to sign Manchester United's Jesse Lingard

Noel Whelan has backed Everton to sign Jesse Lingard.

Noel Whelan has backed Everton to sign Jesse Lingard. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan claimed the Manchester United star could be a perfect replacement for James Rodriguez.

“I think Everton are missing that number 10, absolutely. Now that Rodriguez has gone, you’re missing that X factor, that one player that can produce, that can open up the doors,” said Whelan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“Jesse Lingard could be that missing piece of the puzzle. He could bring the best out of that front three. There’s no doubt in my mind if he did go to Everton, West Ham, wherever, he would be a success,” said Whelan.

Edited by Bhargav