Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands Declan Rice transfer, La Liga side interested in January move for Red Devils star, and more - 29th September 2021

Manchester United welcome Villarreal to Old Trafford on Wednesday with revenge on their minds. The Red Devils lost to the Yellow Submarine in last season’s UEFA Europa League final. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to avenge that defeat and finally get his European campaign off the line.

The Norwegian has asked Manchester United to sign Declan Rice next year. Real Sociedad are interested in a Red Devils star and could move for him in January.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 29 September 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands Declan Rice transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Declan Rice at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the Manchester United hierarchy to sign Declan Rice next year, according to 90 Min. The Norwegian admires the Englishman and believes he is the ideal fit for the defensive midfield role at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were interested in his services in the summer but balked at West Ham United’s £100m asking price.

However, the start to the season has indicated that the holding midfield position could be the Achilles heel for Manchester United. Despite investing heavily in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer, the Red Devils are missing a ball-winner in the middle of the park who can shield the backline and allow the more attack-minded players to assert their influence on the game. Solskjaer believes Rice can be that man.

Securing his signature, though, will not be easy. West Ham United are expected to stay put on their astronomical asking price for the player who has three more years left on his deal. Manchester United are not ready to match the Hammers’ valuation of the player, so a deal could be tricky. To make matters worse, the Red Devils will face stiff competition from Manchester City for Rice.

Real Sociedad interested in January move for Juan Mata

Juan Mata is planning to leave Manchester United in January

Real Sociedad want to take Juan Mata back to La Liga in January, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Spaniard has become a peripheral figure at Manchester United of late and is no longer guaranteed first-team football. Mata is frustrated with the lack of playing time at Old Trafford and is mulling over a departure next year.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Juan Mata is considering his #mufc future amid a lack of playing time so far this season - he is understood to be open to a move in the January transfer window unless he figures more regularly. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN] 🗞 Juan Mata is considering his #mufc future amid a lack of playing time so far this season - he is understood to be open to a move in the January transfer window unless he figures more regularly. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN]

Sociedad are willing to offer him an escape route in January. The La Liga side were also interested in Mata’s services this summer before the 33-year-old signed an extension with the Red Devils.

Manchester United sign former Arsenal prodigy

Also Read

Manchester United have secured the services of former Arsenal youth player Harrison Parker, according to Daily Star. The highly-rated 15-year-old is among the most talented young defenders to emerge out of the Gunners academy. However, Arsenal failed to convince him to stay and Parker parted ways with the club this summer. It has now been revealed that the Red Devils have taken advantage of the situation and taken Parker to Old Trafford.

The youngster was invited to a trial with Manchester United and the Red Devils were so impressed with what they saw that they signed him up.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar