Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils eyeing move for Barcelona star, and more - 21st October 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner on Wednesday to help Manchester United to a thrilling come-from-behind win in the Champions League.

The Red Devils went 0-2 down early in the game against Atalanta. But the Premier League giants rode a blistering second-half display to seal all three points to move atop their group table.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was all praise for Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance against Atalanta. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for a Barcelona full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 21st October 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo after the win against Atalanta.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo after United's win against Atalanta. The Portuguese played a pivotal role in Manchester United’s comeback win over the Serie A team. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already become the go-to man for the Red Devils in crunch ties, and once again proved to be the difference in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed tremendous desire and hunger on the pitch during the game, perhaps trying to prove a point after criticism of his work ethic in recent games. The Portuguese managed to impress his manager with his performance against Atalanta.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Solskjaer hailed his No.7 and claimed Ronaldo had done everything that was asked of him.

“I was really, really pleased with how he (Cristiano Ronaldo) led the line. As a centre forward, we asked him to run the channels, drop in, press more because we're at home, of course. We want to get the crowd behind us,” said Solskjaer.

“If anyone wants to criticise him for work-rate or attitude, just watch this game. Watch how he runs around. And of course the goal is just what he does better than most,” said Solskjaer.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell Solskjaer on Ronaldo: "I was really pleased with how he led the line, press more because we're at home. You can see him sprinting. he made a block at the end. He did everything a centre forward should doing. The goal is what he does better than most." #MUFC

Manchester United eyeing move for Jordi Alba

Manchester United are planning to move for Jordi Alba in the near future.

Manchester United are planning to move for Jordi Alba in the near future, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The news does come as a surprise given the Red Devils already have two stellar left-backs in the squad in Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. The Spaniard is one of the highest earners at Barcelona, but could be offloaded to clear up the wage bill at Camp Nou.

However, Manchester United will only sign Alba if he is available for cheap. The Spaniard’s experience could come as a welcome addition to the Red Devils squad.

Ajax planning loan deal for Donny van de Beek

Ajax are planning to re-sign Donny van de Beek on loan in January.

Ajax are planning to re-sign Donny van de Beek on loan in January, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Dutchman has struggled for game time since joining Manchester United last summer. Van de Beek’s situation has not improved this season, and the former Ajax player is desperate to seal a move away from Old Trafford to play regular football.

The Dutch side are eager to sign him back on loan as they look to add strength in depth to their squad. The Red Devils could also sanction his move to help build his confidence.

