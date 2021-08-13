Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planning for one more addition this summer, Red Devils not looking to offload Anthony Martial, and more - 12th August 2021

Manchester United are preparing to announce Raphael Varane and hope to get him registered in time to feature against Leeds United on Saturday. The Red Devils have been quite prudent this summer in the transfer market and have already brought in Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho in addition to the Frenchman.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for a few more changes to his squad before the end of the month.

Manchester United have already bolstered their attack and backline so far and could turn their attention to other areas of the park right now. The Red Devils will also look to hold on to their star players beyond the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 12th August 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planning for one more addition this summer

Eduardo Camavinga (L) has been linked with Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United could make at least one more signing this summer. The Red Devils are expected to launch an offensive on the Premier League in the upcoming season after displaying steady progress under their Norwegian manager.

Solskjaer guided the club to a third-place finish in his first full season at Old Trafford, before going a step further to second in the recently concluded campaign.

Manchester United are expected to reduce the gap between their rivals further this season and fight for the league title. Solskjaer is desperate for silverware, having seen the Europa League slip from between his fingers last season.

The Red Devils have invested as per the Norwegian’s requirements this summer, but it appears that their business is not over yet.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Express, Solskjaer revealed that he was waiting for another addition to his squad.

“You never know what is going to happen in football. We've still got one hopefully coming in and any surprises, anything can happen. We've got to be ready, but I'm very happy with what we've done so far,” said Solskjaer.

Manchester United not looking to offload Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial

Manchester United have no intentions of offloading Anthony Martial this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Frenchman has struggled for fitness and form since last season, but the Red Devils believe he will be crucial to their upcoming season.

Manchester United have no intention of selling Anthony Martial this summer. [@TelegraphDucker] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 10, 2021

With Marcus Rashford out for a couple of months and Edinson Cavani yet to join up with his team-mates, Manchester United might have to rely on Martial to lead the line in the next few weeks. Even after both stars return to the team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need all his options as the Red Devils prepare to fight in multiple fonts in the 2021/22 season.

Frank Lampard backs Manchester United to win the league

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has been impressed with Manchester United's performance in the transfer window so far and believes the Red Devils could challenge for the title in the upcoming season.

Speaking to Football Daily, as relayed by Manchester Evening News, the Englishman also tipped Liverpool to be among the title challengers for the 2021/22 season.

“I think you can’t discount Manchester United. They were not far off last year and have gone again, and I think brought in really impressive signings, and I think Liverpool will be the same,” said Lampard.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Rohit Mishra