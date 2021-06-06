Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to rule out striker signing, Red Devils submit €45m bid for Serie A star and more - 5th June 2021

Manchester United are reportedly locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are attempting to make the Englishman their first signing of the summer. The Premier League giants have struggled due to the absence of a proper right-winger in the team. Sancho’s arrival could solve a long-standing problem in the squad.

The Englishman is not the only player linked to the club at the moment. Reports have surfaced that Manchester United have already offered a bumper five-year deal to Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. The Red Devils are eager to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford to solve their defensive woes.

On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United transfer news from 5th June 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to rule out striker signing

Edinson Cavani

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to rule out signing a striker this summer. The Red Devils attack was spearheaded by an age-defying Edinson Cavani in the 2020-21 season. The talismanic Uruguayan ended the campaign with 17 goals from 39 appearances. Cavani has extended his stay for an additional season, sparking rumors that Manchester United will refrain from investing in a striker this summer.

However, speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Solskjaer seemed to reject those claims.

“It was very important because we have not seen close to his best yet. He [Cavani] came here in October and had not played football in seven months. He got some injuries and little things that bothered him, and it is only recently that we have begun to see some of the best of him” said Solskjaer

“I am very happy that it has happened, but that does not mean that we are not looking for someone who can challenge or learn from him,” said Solskjaer

Manchester United submit €45m bid for Serie A star

Cristian Romero

Manchester United have submitted a €45m offer for Serie A defender Cristian Romero, according to Sport Witness via Eco Di Bermago. The Argentinean initially joined Atalanta on loan from Juventus last summer and his move has been made permanent for €16m. However, it appears that Atalanta might be tempted to offload Romero within a year of his arrival.

#ManchesterUnited are interested in El Cuti #Romero: the argentinian centre-back will be an #Atalanta’s player on a permanent deal. Nerazzurri have used the option to buy (€16M) from #Juventus last week. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 4, 2021

The Red Devils have reportedly submitted a mouthwatering €45m offer with the Serie A side. Manchester United already have a cordial relationship with Atalanta after the transfer of Amad Diallo. As such, even though Barcelona and a couple of other Premier League sides are tracking the Argentinean, the Red Devils are leading the race for his signature.

Manchester United interested in Tottenham Hotspur ace

Harry Winks

Manchester United are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, according to Stretty News. With Paul Pogba’s future still handing in the balance, the Red Devils are eager to bolster their central midfield this summer and Winks has emerged as a potential target.

Manchester United have opened talks with Tottenham over the transfer of Harry Winks. Spurs are open to selling the 25-year-old for a fee of £25 million. [Manchester Evening News] pic.twitter.com/aDyOOYvMY6 — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 5, 2021

The Englishman has struggled for game time with Tottenham this season and could be open to a move to Manchester United. Spurs are willing to let him leave for a bid of £25m, however, the Red Devils have not submitted an official offer for the player yet.

