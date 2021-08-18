Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Solskjaer wants contract extensions for five stars, Red Devils suffer setback in pursuit of Portuguese ace, and more - 17th August 2021

Manchester United faced Burnley in a friendly on Tuesday in a bid to get more of their players match fit for the Premier League season. Goals from Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard and Fred ensured a 3-1 victory.

Despite their strong start to the season, United are still on the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also wants to tie some of his stars down to new deals. The Red Devils could also allow some of their players to leave in order to free up some funds.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 17 August 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants contract extensions for five stars

Bruno Fernandes has transformed Manchester United's fortunes since joining the club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to offer new deals to five of his current stars, according to The Sun. The Red Devils have shown marked improvements under the stewardship of the Norwegian.

Solskjaer has already revamped the club’s transfer approach and has been slowly guiding them up the Premier League table. The Norwegian now feels that some of his current stars deserve to be rewarded for their recent performances.

The first name on the list is Bruno Fernandes, who has been a revelation since joining Manchester United in January 2020. The Portuguese is the heartbeat of the Red Devils and his goals and assists have been instrumental in the team’s recent rise.

Solskjaer also wants new deals for Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford. Shaw and Maguire were rock-solid at the back last season, while Rashford shouldered the goal-scoring responsibilities with Bruno Fernandes. The Norwegian also remains hopeful Pogba will be at the club beyond the summer.

Manchester United suffer setback in pursuit of Portuguese ace

Ruben Neves wants to stay at Wolves beyond the summer

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Ruben Neves. According to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web, the Portuguese midfielder has decided to stay at Molineux.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Wolverhampton Wanderers star for some time, but a move has so far failed to materialize. Neves is reportedly frustrated at the lack of intent from his suitors and has decided not to leave Wolves this month.

Manchester United reduce Jesse Lingard price tag amid West Ham United interest

Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United have dropped their asking price for Jesse Lingard to £20m amid prolonged interest from West Ham United, The Express reports. The Red Devils are open to offloading the Englishman this summer, and the Hammers are his most likely destination, having impressed at the London Stadium during his loan stint last season.

The Red Devils had initially set a £25m price tag on Lingard, but it was beyond West Ham’s budget. However, Manchester United need to sell before they can sign more players and have slashed the Englishman’s valuation, hoping to offload him before the end of the summer.

