Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new striker this summer, Red Devils ready to make Paul Pogba highest paid player at club, and more - 19th August 2021

Manchester United will be hoping to continue their brilliant away form when they visit Southampton this weekend. The Red Devils could call upon both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated his happiness with the current squad, but there's no denying that the Norwegian would like to have a couple more players before the end of the summer.

Manchester United are looking to further bolster their attack this month. The Red Devils are also hoping to convince Paul Pogba to stay.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 19 August 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new striker this summer

The 2021/22 season is expected to be Edinson Cavani's last at Old Trafford

Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker this summer, according to Caught Offside via The Telegraph. The Red Devils have already invested heavily in Jason Sancho but would like to bring in a number nine if a suitable target becomes available.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was previously expected to push his striker requirements into next summer after Edinson Cavani agreed to a one-year extension.

The Norwegian also has Mason Greenwood waiting in the ranks. The 19-year old is earning rave reviews at Manchester United and has already found the back of the net in the first game of the season.

The Red Devils have their eyes on Erling Haaland and are expected to join the race for the Norwegian's signature next summer. However, Solskjaer will not turn down the chance to sign a new number nine this month.

Manchester United are likely to target a midfielder in the coming weeks, while the Red Devils have been linked with a move for a right-back as well. It now appears that a striker has also been added to that list. However, the names of potential targets have not come to the fore yet.

Manchester United ready to make Paul Pogba highest-paid player at club

Manchester United have offered to make Paul Pogba the highest earner at the club

Manchester United are willing to make Paul Pogba the highest-paid footballer at the club, according to Caught Offside via The Athletic. The Red Devils have reportedly offered the Frenchman weekly wages of £400,000 as a part of the new contract.

That would see Pogba surpass David de Gea, who earns around £375,000 per week and become the top earner at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba arrived back from holidays in best pre-season shape at #MUFC thanks in part to conditioning sessions with Miami Heat coaches.



Taking time over new contract. Offer - making him best paid at club - still on table.



Full details ⬇️@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/70AoRCWUKF — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 19, 2021

Pogba is yet to respond to Manchester United’s proposal. However, the Red Devils remain hopeful that the Frenchman will commit himself to the club before the end of the month.

Manchester United not interested in Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are not interested in Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are not working on an offer for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are looking for midfield reinforcements at the moment and have been linked with the Frenchman in recent days.

However, the Premier League giants are not talking to either the player’s representative or his club Monaco regarding a deal.

Manchester United are currently not working to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni from AS Monaco this summer. No talks or direct contacts as of now, same for Corentin Tolisso. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021

Manchester United are hoping to add a few more players to their roster before the end of this month. The Red Devils are keen on midfield reinforcements and have been linked to the likes of Ruben Neves, Saul Niguez and Edouard Camavinga so far.

Edited by Rohit Mishra