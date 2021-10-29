Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Peter Crouch aims dig at Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils to battle Liverpool for English midfielder, and more - 28th October 2021

Manchester United are heading into a crucial week. A team spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to fight for silverware, but the Red Devils have looked miles off the pace in their last few games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to turn things around starting with this weekend's game against Tottenham Hotspur to keep his job. He will hope for a helping hand from the Portuguese.

Meanwhile, Peter Crouch has taken a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo for his lack of pressing. Elsewhere. Manchester United are battling Liverpool for the services of an Englishman.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28th October 2021.

Peter Crouch aims dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

Peter Crouch has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his lack of pressing in the final third.

Peter Crouch has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his lack of pressing in the final third. The Portuguese has drawn flak in recent times for not working hard enough off the ball for United. The Red Devils have lacked intent in their efforts to win back possession, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been among the guilty parties.

Ronaldo has been accused of waiting for the game to come to him. While he can be extremely influential with the ball, there have been claims that the Portuguese should be closing down defenders with more desire when not in possession. Peter Crouch has now weighed in on the debate.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, the former England striker claimed that Ronaldo resembles a traditional number nine who likes to stand up front. Crouch pointed out that United need the Portuguese to be more dynamic in keeping with the evolution of the modern game.

“Standing up front just isn’t in vogue anymore, and this is an ongoing issue being debated around Manchester United this season after Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. Things do change. New eras are quickly upon us,” wrote Crouch.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Peter Crouch tells Cristiano Ronaldo standing up front isn't cool any more 👀 Peter Crouch tells Cristiano Ronaldo standing up front isn't cool any more 👀 https://t.co/vjCoBfxrS7

Manchester United battling Liverpool for Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United are locked in a battle with Liverpool for Kalvin Phillips.

Manchester United are locked in a battle with Liverpool for Kalvin Phillips, according to The Daily Star.

The Leeds United midfielder has been impressive for both club and country in recent times. The Red Devils desperately need a defensive midfielder on their roster. The Premier League giants were linked with quite a few players this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

However, in recent games, it has become apparent that a defensive midfielder is one of United's most pressing needs. The Red Devils are eager to address the issue next year, and have their eyes on Phillips. However, the player is also wanted by the Reds.

Manchester United defenders criticised for performance against Liverpool

Noel Whelan has slammed Manchester United's superstars for not working hard enough. The Red Devils have endured a difficult time on the pitch in recent times, gathering just one point in their last four games in the Premier League.

Football Daily @footballdaily 📊 Manchester United's defensive stats this season are SHOCKING 😳



PL rank:

📉 Goals conceded - 16th

📉 Clean sheets - 18th

📉 Tackles - 20th 📊 Manchester United's defensive stats this season are SHOCKING 😳PL rank: 📉 Goals conceded - 16th 📉 Clean sheets - 18th📉 Tackles - 20th https://t.co/9bMZAL6oeq

Speaking to Football Insider, the Englishman claimed that United players must share the blame.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“They’ve brought in these world-class, so-called superstars, but they haven’t gone anywhere. These are individuals who are not working hard enough for the club and the manager,” said Whelan.

Edited by Bhargav