Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick has Cristiano Ronaldo doubts; Red Devils locked in negotiations for Barcelona ace, and more - 28 February 2022

Manchester United lost ground in their quest for a Premier League top-four finish after a disappointing goalless draw against Watford on Saturday. The Red Devils remain in fourth place in the Premier League, but Arsenal are just two points behind in sixth, having played three games less.

Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick is having doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to lead the line at Old Trafford next season. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are locked in negotiations with a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28th February 2022:

Ralf Rangnick has Cristiano Ronaldo doubts

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled since arriving at Old Trafford last summer.

Ralf Rangnick is beginning to have doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to lead the line at Manchester United, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese has endured a difficult time on the pitch this year. He has scored just once in his last ten games for the Red Devils as he is enduring the worst lean phase of his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford last summer hoping to add to his legacy. Ronaldo enjoyed a steady start to his second coming, scoring 14 times in his first 20 games, but has lost pace in the last few months.

His attitude has been called into question, while the Portuguese has also been guilty of squandering easy chances. Rangnick has kept his trust in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but his belief is abating by the day.

The German manager is not averse to dropping Ronaldo from the starting XI. However, Rangnick’s hands have been tied due to the lack of options available to him. Edinson Cavani has been pegged by injury woes, while Marcus Rashford is going through a lack of form. Ronaldo remains the only reliable number nine in the squad, but his recent performances have left a lot to be desired.

Ronaldo has been marked offside the most number of times (25) in the Premier League this season, almost four times more than any other player.

The 37-year-old’s current contract expires in 2023, but Rangnick has already hinted that United need a younger number nine. The German manager does have Anthony Elanga in his roster, but the Swedish ace prefers to operate through the wings.

The Red Devils face Manchester City next, and the Manchester Derby could make or break Ronaldo’s season. Unless the Portuguese manages to get his scoring boots back soon, he might no longer be the main man at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United locked in negotiations for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong could work wonders at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are locked in negotiations to secure the services of Frenkie de Jong, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Dutchman has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona this season. Manager Xavi could be open to letting De Jong leave for the right price. The Red Devils are interested in his services, and believe the 24-year-old could revive their midfield.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Frenkie de Jong has impressed Xavi Frenkie de Jong has impressed Xavi 👏 https://t.co/R6hsmKdkYo

The Premier League giants believe De Jong could fill the shoes of Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave this summer. The Dutchman has bagged four goals and three assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United have held quite a few rounds of talks with Barcelona regarding De Jong’s transfer. However, the move could depend on who takes over from Rangnick at Old Trafford this summer. De Jong might only agree to a deal if the new manager’s philosophy matches his playing style.

Red Devils interested in Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento has evolved in leaps and bounds since joining Southampton.

Manchester United are interested in Tino Livramento, according to Caught Offside via Calciomercato. The Englishman has earned rave reviews since joining Southampton from Chelsea last summer. The Red Devils are monitoring his progress with interest.

Despite having Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at his disposal, Rangnick is yet to decide his preferred right-back at Old Trafford. The German clearly feels Livramento could be an upgrade on both players. The 19-year-old is expected to cost around £40 million, though.

