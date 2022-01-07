Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick failing to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo, says former player; Portuguese star wanted by Barcelona, and more - 6 January 2022

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League table after 19 games. The Red Devils are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal legend has said that United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has failed to utilise Cristiano Ronaldo properly. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in a Portuguese star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 6th January 2022.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick failing to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo, says Martin Keown

Martin Keown believes Ralf Rangnick has failed to properly utilise Cristiano Ronaldo (in pic).

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has said that Ralf Rangnick has failed to properly utilise Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has fared well since rejoining Manchester United last summer.

Ronaldo has scored 14 times in 21 games across competitions. Despite the Portuguese's goals, the Red Devils have fared poorly on the field, though.

Moreover, Ronaldo has often been accused of going missing in games. However, writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Keown said that Rangnick's tactics have not helped the Portuguese's cause.

"Rangnick will be wondering if it is feasible to continue using Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani as twin strikers," wrote Keown.

"On either side of Ronaldo and Cavani, Rangnick has been using two young and exciting withdrawn wingers, but they haven’t been effective enough with or without the ball. Sancho needs to be more direct, and so does Mason Greenwood," continued Keown.

The former player said that Ronaldo could be more useful as a single striker if the midfield serves him well. He said:

"I prefer a front three. Ronaldo could act as a single striker for United — he made good runs against Wolves, but was ignored by a midfield who rarely looked for the guy who has scored more than 800 goals in his career," added Keown.

Barcelona interested in Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona are interested in Bruno Fernandes.

Barcelona are interested in Bruno Fernandes, according to El Nacional. The Portuguese has been disillusioned with life at Manchester United this season.

Fernandes enjoyed a brilliant 2020-21 campaign, making almost 50 goal contributions (28 goals, 21 assists). However, he has been forced to take a step back since Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils last summer. Fernandes' form has also hit rock-bottom - bagging only five goals and nine assists - and the player is desperate to make amends.

Barcelona are willing to offer Fernandes a chance at redemption. However, the Blaugrana do not have the financial muscle to prise the player away from United. As such, their pursuit of the Portuguese is likely to end in disappointment.

Jesse Lingard advised to stay at Manchester United

Jack Wilshere has advised Lingard (in pic) to stay at Manchester United.

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has advised Jesse Lingard to stay at Manchester United. Lingard's current contract expires at the end of the season, and he already has one foot out of Old Trafford.

However, Wilshere has advised his compatriot to stay with the Premier League giants as long as possible.

"The grass ain’t always greener. I had this a few times at Arsenal with players who didn’t want to be there. Sometimes you need to sit back and look at how lucky you are to be at a big club like that and the fans…," said Wilshere.

