Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Raphael Varane reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks fuelled Old Trafford move, club retain interest in La Liga star, and more - 16th August 2021

Manchester United have been very quick off the blocks this season, starting with a 5-1 demolition of Leeds United at home. The Red Devils are expected to compete for the Premier League title this year and they made their intentions clear over the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to have new signing Raphael Varane available for selection for the trip to Southampton on Sunday. The Norwegian will be hoping for a few more incomings before the end of the month.

Solskjaer’s impact at Manchester United has come to the fore after Varane revealed the Norwegian played a part in his move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are now hoping to add more steel to their backline while the Norwegian looks to send a few of his youngsters out on loan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 16 August 2021.

Raphael Varane reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks fuelled Old Trafford move

Raphael Varane has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played a pivotal role in convincing him to join Manchester United. The Red Devils managed to prise away the World Cup and Champions League-winning defender from Real Madrid this summer. Varane was in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos when he expressed a desire for a new challenge.

Manchester United eventually convinced Real Madrid to part ways with their prized asset. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Frenchman shed light on a conversation he had with Solskjaer. Asked whether talking to the Norwegian helped him make his decision, Varane responded positively.

“Yes, of course. It was very important for me to know exactly about the philosophy and what the challenges and objectives are, and the ambitions – that was very important for me. And I feel a real determination and an ambition to work very hard and to try to do everything that is possible to win trophies. That motivates me,” said Varane.

Manchester United retain interest in La Liga star

Manchester United are still interested in Kieran Trippier, according to acclaimed journalist Jonathan Shrager. The Red Devils are yet to submit an official bid to Atletico Madrid for the Englishman and there has been no progress in talks so far. However, it appears the club are still monitoring the player and a move could materialize before the end of the summer.

Whilst nothing has significantly progressed, I am told that #MUFC remain interested in Trippier, and that there is still a chance it may happen — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 15, 2021

Manchester United are eager to add a right-back to their squad as they want to provide more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Trippier would be perfect for the role and could sanction a move for the player this month.

Manchester United youngster joins Swansea on loan

Manchester United starlet Ethan Laird has joined Swansea City on loan for the 2021-22 season, the club have confirmed. The Englishman will wear the No. 27 shirt and could make his debut for the Championship side on Tuesday against Stoke City.

Laird has appeared twice for the Red Devils so far, both of which were in the Europa League in the 2019-20 campaign. The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with MK Dons, where he played under current Swansea boss Russell Martin.

