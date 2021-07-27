Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Raphael Varane set for medical on Wednesday, club want two more signings this summer, and more - 26th July 2021

Manchester United are ready to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market this summer. The Norwegian is eager to build a team that can compete for silverware next season. The Red Devils have secured the services of long-term target Jadon Sancho so far, and have also signed Tom Heaton. Solskjaer wants a few more incomings before the end of August.

Manchester United are eager for reinforcements in their backline and midfield this summer. The Red Devils are already looking at a host of targets and want to secure the signings as soon as possible.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 26 July 2021.

Raphael Varane set for medical on Wednesday

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane will have his medical on Wednesday ahead of his move to Manchester United, according to The Express. The Red Devils have agreed to pay Real Madrid £42.7m plus bonuses for the Frenchman. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earmarked Varane as the perfect candidate to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of his backline. The Premier League giants have been relentless in their pursuit of the Frenchman, whose current deal with Los Blancos is set to expire next summer.

🚨| Varane to Manchester United for €50m+ bonuses. Medical in two days.@DiMarzio [🎖] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 26, 2021

Real Madrid want to keep hold of their prized asset, but Varane has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with the Frenchman but were engaged in negotiations with the La Liga giants for his signature. There were reports on Sunday that talks were progressing well and it now appears the Red Devils have finally struck gold. The move is expected to be made official this week after the player completes his medicals.

Manchester United want two more signings this summer

Paul Pogba

Manchester United are targeting two more signings this summer after completing a deal for Raphael Varane, according to The Express via Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils added more fire to their attack by bringing in Jadon Sancho earlier this month. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also strengthened his goalkeeping department by signing Tom Heaton. A deal for Varane means the Norwegian could boast one of the best central defensive partnerships in the league.

However, Manchester United are not done with their transfer business just yet. Solskjaer could bring in a central midfielder as well as a right-back this summer. However, the moves could depend on the futures of players like Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United want Sevilla defender

Jules Kounde

Manchester United are interested in Jules Kounde, according to Daily Mail. Despite being very close to completing a deal for Raphael Varane, the Red Devils are still monitoring the Sevilla defender. The Frenchman has been on the Premier League side’s radar for some time and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could initiate a move to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are preparing a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in addition to their pursuit of Raphael Varane. Solskjaer is also keen on a deal for Kounde. [daily mail] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) July 25, 2021

Manchester United are intrigued by the player’s versatility, as Kounde is equally comfortable at centre-back and right-back. At just 22 years old, the Frenchman is also among the most exciting young players in Europe, but pricing him away from Sevilla won’t be easy.

