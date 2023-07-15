Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Rasmus Hojlund to cost £50 million; Red Devils want Theo Hernandez, and more - July 15, 2023

Manchester United are looking to continue their impressive rise under Erik ten Hag over the summer. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup, finished third in the Premier League and also took his team to the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Atalanta striekr Rasmus Hojlund is likely to cost at least £50 million this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have set their sights on AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 15, 2023:

Rasmus Hojlund to cost £50 million

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Atalanta will demand at least £50 million to part ways with Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Danish striker is a target for Manchester United this summer. Ten Hag wants a new face to be the focal point of his attack and has found his man in Hojlund. Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Atalanta want a suitable price for their special talent.

"The price Atalanta are asking for is definitely higher than people have maybe presumed or has even been reported over the course of the last few weeks," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Anybody telling you that Hojlund is available for €35million or €40million is being highly ambitious because Atalanta are holding out for something in the region of €65million. That's because they're well aware of the talent that they've got."

Jacobs added that the Red Devils reckon Hojlund's asking price is justified.

"First of all, it remains to be seen whether a compromise can be reached should Manchester United choose to move. Secondly, it will come down to value from Manchester United's perspective," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"I don't think that we're talking quite the same sort of fee as some of the other top strikers in the market that are pushing that €100million mark, but Atalanta want some serious money.

"They're looking for, at least, that £50million number. Manchester United have to find that money, but also think that it's value."

Hojlund has emerged as an alternative to Harry Kane, who's unlikely to be allowed to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United want Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez (left) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Theo Hernandez, according to Fichajes. The French left-back has caught the eye with AC Milan recently and has turned heads at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag already has Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in his roster for the role. However, the Englishman was quite impressive as a centre-back last season. Considering the Red Devils’ struggles to sign a defender this summer, Shaw could be moved permanently to that position.

If that happens, Hernandez would be a fabulous addition to Ten Hag’s squad. The Frenchman is assured at the back and has an attacking attitude that would sit well with the Dutch manager.

The Premier League giants are reportedly willing to offer more than €60 million for the 25-year-old, who is a regular at the San Siro. Manchester United could also look to move on one of Shaw or Malacia if they secure Hernandez's signature.

Erik ten Hag ready to offload Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is ready to offload Harry Maguire this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English defender is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and has struggled for game time since Ten Hag's arrival. His situation could further deteriorate in the upcoming season, with Manchester United eyeing defensive reinforcements.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Maguire could no longer be the captain at Old Trafford.

"De Gea was unexpected in the sense that we would have thought he would get the extra year but, at the end of the day, his contract was up," said Jones.

He continued:

"Sancho and Maguire are still on the payroll, so it's not as easy to get rid of them. But ten Hag has been ruthless up to this point.

"In his Manchester United tenure, he's axed Ronaldo, moved De Gea on, and he's looking to get rid of Harry Maguire, who is the captain. He won't be the captain anymore, either."

There's very little interest in Maguire at the moment.