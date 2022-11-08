Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: RB Salzburg striker unlikely to move to Old Trafford; Red Devils face competition for PSV forward, and more - November 7, 2022

Manchester United endured a shock 3-1 defeat at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday (November 6) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team will renew acquaintances with the Villans again on Thursday in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that a RB Salzburg striker is unlikely to move to Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, Romano has also said that the Red Devils could face competition for the signature of a PSV Eindhoven forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 7, 2022:

Benjamin Sesko unlikely to move to Old Trafford

Benjamin Sesko is wanted at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko is unlikely to join Manchester United next year, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Slovenian has reportedly been identified as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is likely to leave Old Trafford next year. The Red Devils reckon Sesko could fill the boots of the Portuguese and could also be the No. 9 the club desperately require.

centredevils. @centredevils | RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko is high on | RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko is high on #mufc ’s list of targets. United are looking at long-term striker options compared with their stance in the summer. [ @mcgrathmike 🚨🚨🌕| RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko is high on #mufc’s list of targets. United are looking at long-term striker options compared with their stance in the summer. [@mcgrathmike]

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Sesko has already signed for RB Leipzig and will join the Bundesliga side next year.

“Another player being linked with United is Benjamin Sesko, but I’m less sure of the truth to these rumours. Sesko signed for RB Leipzig last summer and it will be completed in 2023, so I’m told he’s going to Leipzig. Man Utd have been tracking him for a long time, this is not new – last summer Man Utd and Chelsea were interested, but he’s going to Leipzig,” wrote Romano.

Sesko has appeared 24 times for RB Salzburg this season and has scored six goals.

Manchester United face competition for Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could face stiff competition from clubs around Europe for the signature of Cody Gakpo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch forward was a target for the Red Devils this summer, but a move failed to see the light of day. The club continue to have their eyes on the 23-year-old ahead of the winter transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSV



PSV always asked for €50m package for Gakpo. PSV director Brands told ESPN that they want to keep Cody Gakpo in January - as they turned down Leeds proposal in August around €30m plus €11m add-ons.PSV always asked for €50m package for Gakpo. PSV director Brands told ESPN that they want to keep Cody Gakpo in January - as they turned down Leeds proposal in August around €30m plus €11m add-ons. 🔴 #PSVPSV always asked for €50m package for Gakpo. https://t.co/dYTVnoIGct

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that PSV Eindhoven could demand €50 million for his signature.

“Gakpo’s value will be close to €50m again. It depends on bonuses and conditions, but PSV always wanted €50m package for Gakpo. For sure Man Utd will face serious competition; English clubs and not only, it’s an open race,” wrote Romano.

Gakpo has been in blistering form for the Eredivisie side this season, scoring nine goals and setting up 12 more in 13 league games.

Gary Neville says Erik ten Hag needs time to compete with Manchester City

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is not yet convinced with the Red Devils this season.

The Old Trafford outfit installed Erik ten Hag at the helm this summer and are hoping to return to their glory days. The club have endured a mixed start to the season, though, with Ten Hag still getting to know his team.

Speaking on his podcast, as cited by Caught Offside, Neville said that his former team are more watchable than before.

“It’s a dip. Overall, I’m not wholly convinced by United at all. This idea that United are back, they’re not. They’re nowhere near Man City. They’re more watchable and have got a bit more fight. (Christian) Eriksen has brought real quality in midfield, and (Lisandro) Martinez has done fantastic at the back; he’s brought real tenacity,” said Neville.

Neville added that Manchester United’s front three are not at par with the rest of the top six.

“They keep getting injuries at the back, and that’s a real problem. Also, United’s front three are the weakest out of the top six, in my opinion. I think Ten Hag is getting the maximum out of them. He needs two or three years in the job and a few transfer windows. There’s signs they’re getting better, but they’re not back.”

The Red Devils are fifth in the league after 13 games.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes