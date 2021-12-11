Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid plotting sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return; Ralf Rangnick will not try to convince Paul Pogba to stay, and more - 11th December 2021

Manchester United are ready to face Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League. The Red Devils are sixth in the table after 15 games, and have already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are plotting a move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, interim United manager Ralf Rangnick will not try and coax Paul Pogba to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Ralf names an unchanged starting XI from our previous



Ralf names an unchanged starting XI from our previous #PL clash 💪

#MUFC | #NORMUN

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11th December 2021.

Real Madrid plotting Cristiano Ronaldo return

Real Madrid are plotting a sensational return for Cristiano Ronaldo.

This bit of news might ignite a sense of deja vu. Real Madrid are plotting a sensational return for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Football Insider. The Portuguese rejoined The Red Devils this summer, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Los Blancos.

The 36-year-old enjoyed tremendous success with the La Liga giants, evolving into one of the best players in the world. Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, but struggled to find a similar level of success in Turin.

A return to Manchester United materialised this summer, and the Portuguese has hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has registered 12 goals and two assists from 17 games across competitions at his old stomping ground. However, the Premier League giants have struggled this season, raising doubts about the team’s ability to compete for silverware. To exacerbate matters, Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has put the 36-year-old’s future at the club up in the air.

The German manager is known for his pressing tactics, which could affect Ronaldo’s natural game. Real Madrid are monitoring the situation with interest and could dive for the Portuguese in January if they receive a green signal.

Ronaldo’s current contract with Manchester United expires in the summer of 2023, although The Red Devils have the option of an additional year.

Ralf Rangnick will not try to convince Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has no intention of convincing Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick has no intention of convincing Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United. The Frenchman's current deal with the club expires at the end of the season, but he is yet to sign an extension.

Speaking at a press conference, Rangnick said that trying to convince a player to stay at a club likes United makes little sense.

“I wouldn't say he's not worth keeping, but, of course, players have to want to play and stay for a club and a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind,” said Rangnick.

Manchester United interested in Sergino Dest

Manchester United are interested in Sergino Dest.

Manchester United are interested in Sergino Dest, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Barcelona man is not in the plans of new manager Xavi, who believes Dest is ‘tactically green’. The Blaugrana are ready to let him leave, so The Red Devils are ready to take him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are looking to bolster their right-back position. The Red Devils are interested in Kieran Trippier, but Dest has emerged as a more cost-effective option in that position.

