Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid ready to accept €40m bid for Raphael Varane,  English star set for lengthy spell on sidelines, and more - 14th July 2021

Manchester United are determined to continue their progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season. The Red Devils finished the 2020-21 league season in second but faltered in the UEFA Champions League final. The Norwegian is yet to win a trophy since taking charge at Old Trafford and remains eager to break his duck next season.

Manchester United are ready to back their manager in the transfer market and have already secured the services of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton. The Red Devils are on the hunt for a defender at the moment.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 14 July 2021.

Real Madrid ready to accept Manchester United’s €40m bid for Raphael Varane

Real Madrid are ready to accept a €40m bid from Manchester United for Raphael Varane, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have accepted defeat in their attempts to tie down the Frenchman to a new deal and will accept a €40 offer from the Red Devils. Another €10m is expected to be paid in achievable add-ons.

With Sancho all but finalised, Manchester United will continue work on a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. (M.E.N) #MUFC — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) July 14, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the Frenchman’s experience and qualities will be an ideal fit alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of the Manchester United defense. However, Real Madrid will only accept the offer if the Premier League giants agree to appearances-related clauses, both for Manchester United and the French national team.

English star set for lengthy spell on sidelines

Marcus Rashford is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, according to The Express. The Englishman could miss the first two months of the new season with Manchester United as he is set to undergo surgery on his shoulder.

Rashford has been playing for the Red Devils with an injury since last November and underwent a scan on Tuesday to assess the extent of the problem.

Exclusive: Marcus Rashford is facing the prospect of up to 12 weeks out after deciding to push ahead with surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem. He'd like it immediately but op expected at end of this month. Full story and details here: https://t.co/BqZvWiaERn #mufc #eng — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 13, 2021

The Englishman reportedly relied on painkiller injections to see him through games over the last eight months. The surgery is not mandatory, but Rashford wants to solve the problem once and for all.

The Manchester United star can only go under the knife by the end of July and will need around 12 weeks to fully recover. His absence will be a serious blow to the Red Devils. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that he can call upon Anthony Martial and Daniel James as well as new signing Jadon Sancho to cover for Rashford.

Leeds United interested in Manchester United ace

Leeds United are interested in a move for Daniel James, according to HITC via Scottish Mail. The Welshman was linked with the Whites before opting to join Manchester United. It now appears that Leeds have reignited their interest in the player. James has struggled for game time at Old Trafford and only managed 26 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions last season.

The 23-year-old has suffered due to the emergence of Mason Greenwood at the club. However, he could fall further down the pecking order at Manchester United after following the arrival of Jadon Sancho.

