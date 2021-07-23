Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid reject opening bid for Raphael Varane, club initiate talks with Polish star, and more - 22nd July 2021

Manchester United’s preparations for the new season are well on track. The Red Devils have already secured the services of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton. More players are expected to arrive at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to propel his team to the pinnacle of success.

Manchester United are targeting a central defender this summer while the Norwegian also wants to improve his midfield before the start of the new campaign. The Red Devils are also expected to offload players who no longer fit into their plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 22 July 2021.

Real Madrid reject opening bid for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid have rejected Manchester United’s opening bid for Raphael Varane, according to Caught Offside via AS. The Red Devils are putting all their efforts into securing the services of the French defender.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Varane will be the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of his defense and is desperate to see him at Old Trafford before the start of the new season. However, Los Blancos are proving to be a hard nut to crack.

Manchester United are in direct contact with Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane since one week. Varane wants a Premier League experience but he’ll be respectful. He’s not breaking his relationship with Real. 🔴 #MUFC



It’s up to the two clubs to reach an agreement. Talks on. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2021

Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with Varane and Real Madrid are resigned to losing the player this summer. The two clubs are locked in negotiations for the Frenchman, however, talks have not reached a defining point yet.

The Red Devils have failed to match the La Liga giants’ valuation of Varane and are instead attempting to bring down the asking price of a player who will be out of contract next summer. Real Madrid want €70m for Varane while Manchester United are only offering €45m with an additional €5m in add-ons.

Manchester United initiate talks with Polish star

Piotr Zielinski

Manchester United have begun a conversation with Piotr Zielinski’s agent, according to The Hard Tackle via Area Napoli. The Red Devils are trying to stay well prepared in the event that Paul Pogba leaves the club. Donny van de Beek’s future also hangs in the balance while Nemanja Matic is already in the twilight of his career.

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly held talks with the agent of Napoli’s Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski over a summer move. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) July 22, 2021

As such, Manchester United are interested in the Polish midfielder, whose experience and versatility make him a fantastic option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Red Devils are expected to face stiff competition for his signature from Liverpool, who have also been in touch with the 27-year-old’s agent.

Everton join race for Manchester United star

Jesse Lingard

Everton have joined the race to sign Jesse Lingard, according to The Sun. The Englishman’s future at Old Trafford is in doubt, but Lingard showed while on loan at West Ham United last season that he still has a lot to offer on the pitch. The Hammers are eager to sign him permanently, but Solskjaer recently reiterated his desire to keep Lingard at the club.

The player’s current contract expires next summer and he is negotiating with Manchester United for a new deal. However, if talks don’t reach a fruitful end, the Red Devils might look to offload Lingard this summer.

