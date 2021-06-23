Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid worried Red Devils already have agreement with star, club confident of securing La Liga defender and more - 22 June 2021

Manchester United are determined to improve their backline this summer and are already monitoring quite a few targets. The Red Devils' defense leaked goals during crucial games last season and regularly looked vulnerable, highlighting a need for reinforcements.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a world-class partner to Harry Maguire before the start of the new season. Manchester United do have the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe in their squad, but are likely to spend big on their backline.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 22 June 2021.

Real Madrid worried Manchester United already have agreement with star

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid are worried that Manchester United already have an agreement in place with Raphael Varane, according to Sport Witness via El Confidencial. The Frenchman is yet to communicate his plans to Los Blancos and has also not responded to two renewal offers from the La Liga giants.

The Red Devils are hot on his heels and have earmarked him as the ideal partner for Harry Maguire, prompting suspicion from the Spanish giants.

Raphaël Varane’s silence has made Real Madrid nervous. They have come to the conclusion he doesn’t want to renew his contract, with a suspicion he has a very important agreement with another club, mainly #mufc #mulive [el confidencial, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 22, 2021

There are reports that Varane is not satisfied with the offer from Real Madrid and has his heart set on leaving the club. The 28-year-old’s current deal expires next season and Los Blancos have reportedly turned down Manchester United’s first bid because they want the player to stay.

The La Liga giants will wait until the end of next month. If they don’t hear from the Spaniard, they will consider his departure. The Red Devils might then have a chance to secure Varane’s signature for around €50m.

Manchester United confident of securing La Liga defender

Pau Torres

Manchester United are confident of securing the services of Pau Torres this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Manchester Evening News. The Spaniard is one of the players the Red Devils are targeting this summer, as they believe his qualities will complement Maguire at the heart of their defense.

Torres has seen his stock rise after a string of impressive performances in recent seasons and is also wanted by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

However, Manchester United are optimistic about their chances in the race for Torres' signature. The 24-year-old has a €60m release clause in his contract, but Villarreal might be open to a player-plus-cash deal for Torres, which would suit the Red Devils.

Red Devils interested in signing Aliou Dieng

Manchester United are interested in Al Ahly’s Aliou Dieng, according to Sport Witness via Micky Jr. The Red Devils remain interested in a defensive midfielder this summer and believe Dieng could be a cost-effective option. The Premier League giants are even preparing to send scouts to watch the player at the CAF Champions League semifinals.

I have been told:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ManUtd scouts are waiting for confirmation from CAF to travel to 🇪🇬 Egypt and watch 🇲🇱 Aliou Dieng (23) when 🇪🇬 @AlAhly take on 🇹🇳 ES Tunis in the CAF Champions League semifinal 2nd leg on Saturday. #MUFC #YallaYaAhly #AliouDieng pic.twitter.com/eFKhiEfvpF — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) June 21, 2021

Dieng’s physical approach is well complemented by his eye for a pass and the player has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. However, there’s an inherent risk associated with the move as the 23-year-old has no experience of playing in Europe.

