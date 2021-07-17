Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devil set to announce £68m double deal next week,  club join race for Houssem Aouar, and more - 16th July 2021

Manchester United are preparing to mount an assault on the Premier League title in the upcoming campaign. The Red Devils finished the 2020/21 season in second place in the league table and even reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. However, a defeat at the hands of Villarreal in the premier European club competition was a stark reminder that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still needs a few more additions to the current squad to compete at the highest level.

Manchester United are planning to bolster their defense this summer. The Red Devils also want to reinforce their midfield before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 16 July 2021.

Manchester United set to announce £68m double deal next week

Manchester United are preparing to announce the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier next week, according to The Express via The Sun. The Red Devils have already spent £73m on Jadon Sancho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now splashed a further £68m on his third and fourth signings of the summer. The Premier League giants are very close to completing both deals and official confirmation is expected next week.

Manchester United are eager to form a defensive core of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, with the Red Devils conceding the most goals among the top four last season. A central defensive partner to Maguire remains Solskjaer’s top priority and the Norwegian believes the Real Madrid star is perfect for the job.

The lack of an able backup has hurt Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s development at Old Trafford and Manchester United believe that Trippier’s experience would complement Wan-Bissaka’s youthful exuberance pretty well. Varane is expected to cost around £50m, while the Premier League giants could sign the Atletico Madrid star for£18m.

Red Devils join race for Housssem Aouar

Manchester United have entered the race for Houssem Aouar, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The Frenchman is expected to cost just €25m this summer and is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool. The Red Devils believe Aouar could be a stellar replacement for Paul Pogba, whose future continues to hang in the balance.

📝 Manchester United have joined others in the race for Houssem Aouar. United are monitoring his situation due to the uncertainly surrounding Pogba's future. Solskjaer views Aouar as a good replacement for him. An offer of €25m could be enough to sign Aouar. [Julien Laurens] pic.twitter.com/ZFNnYGuglw — Man Utd Updates (@HaYtHeMoViC17) July 16, 2021

The former Juventus ace is wanted by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and Manchester United are planning to dive for Aouar if Pogba leaves. However, the Gunners are leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Manchester United will not let Portuguese ace leave on loan

Manchester United have no intentions of letting Alex Telles leave on loan this summer, according to The Express via Fabrizio Romano. Solskjaer sees the Portuguese as an important part of his plans, despite the breathtaking form of Luke Shaw. Telles saw chances hard to come by at Old Trafford last season due to the Englishman’s superb turnaround in form.

Manchester United have no intention to accept any loan bid for Alex Telles as of today. There’s no agreement with AS Roma on a potential loan deal. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

The Red Devils want the two players to push each other again next season, especially with Manchester United expected to fight on multiple fronts. AS Roma are interested in taking Telles on loan and have even tabled an offer for the Portuguese. However, the Red Devils have turned it down.

