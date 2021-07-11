Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils £12m short of asking price for Raphael Varane, Dimitar Berbatov wants Euro 2020 star at Old Trafford, and more - 10th July 2021

Manchester United are preparing to challenge for the title in the upcoming campaign. The Red Devils have enjoyed steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have finished within the top three of the Premier League in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Norwegian is eager to reach the top of the pile next season and has already seen his plans begin to take shape this summer.

Manchester United have finally completed a move for Jadon Sancho, while Tom Heaton has also arrived at the club. The Red Devils are gearing up for a few more additions before the start of the new season, with Solskjaer hoping to strengthen his defense and midfield.

On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United stories from 10 June 2021.

Manchester United £12m short of asking price for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Manchester United are just £12m short of matching Real Madrid’s valuation of Raphael Varane, according to The Express. The Red Devils are determined to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that Varane will be the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of his defense. The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Los Blancos, but pricing him away from the Santiago Bernabeu will not be easy.

#MUFC are currently £12m short of Varane's price, but PSG's confirmation of Ramos should help the negotiations between United & Madrid to move forward. Real need the cash and don't want to lose the player on a free. Varane wants to leave. Time to get this done. pic.twitter.com/KBMSWRH5A9 — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) July 8, 2021

Manchester United are not ready to give up on their target yet and it is believed the Red Devils are very close to matching Real Madrid’s asking price for the player. Los Blancos have offered Varane a new deal, but the player is reluctant to extend his stay. The La Liga giant don’t want to see him leave for free next year and the departure of Sergio Ramos might speed up negotiations between the two clubs.

Dimitar Berbatov wants Euro 2020 star at Old Trafford

Kalvin Phillips

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he wants Kalvin Phillips at Old Trafford. Writing in his regular column in Betfair, the Bulgarian claimed that the Englishman could soon leave for a big club.

“He’s been one of the players of the tournament and, sooner or later, I expect him to leave Leeds for a bigger club. Offers will come in for him after tournament. He is playing with maturity, agility, knowing when to run with the ball and when to pass. I would like to see him sign for Manchester United” wrote Berbatov.

Manchester United ready to offer £17m for Napoli ace

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Manchester United are ready to offer £17m for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, according to Caught Offside via II Napolista. The Red Devils are looking for a backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and have turned their attention to other targets after balking at Atletico Madrid’s asking price for Kieran Trippier. Di Lorenzo has emerged as a cost-efficient alternative and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to take him to Old Trafford.

📝 — Napoli right-back and #Euro2020 finalist Giovanni Di Lorenzo has attracted the interest of #mufc and they consider him 'suitable' for their league. If United want to snatch him away from Napoli, they will have to put a €20m offer on the table #mujournal



[@napolista] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 10, 2021

The Italian has contributed to 22 goals from 95 games since arriving at Napoli. The 27-year-old has caught the eye of Manchester United scouts through his assured performances at Euro 2020.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar