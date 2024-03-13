Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to appoint Zinedine Zidane; club eyeing Ederson, and more - March 13, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool on Sunday, March 17, at Old Trafford. With Erik ten Hag under immense pressure, his long-term future could depend on the outcome of the game.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to appoint former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as their next manager. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 13, 2024:

Manchester United advised to appoint Zinedine Zidane by former player

Zinedine Zidane could be an option to consider at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has advised the club to appoint Zinedine Zidane as Erik ten Hag's replacement.

The Dutch manager is in troubled waters right now following an underwhelming season. The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League and finished last in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of Europe. The team has lacked consistency and questions have been asked of Ten Hag.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Yorke pointed out that his former club need a proven manager with a big personality to manage the squad.

"You’d need to look at successful and proven managers, first of all. People with strong characters, people who have a clear identity of the way in which they play.

"You need a big personality, because we know there are some big egos in that dressing room," said Yorke.

He added:

"That’s always the case at big clubs, so you have to have somebody who can manage that, while also implementing a certain playing philosophy.

"Players breaking rules and protocols … these things are non negotiable for a manager, and you have to instil that from the very beginning, and so you have to ask who would be able to come in and do all of the above.”

Yorke went on to name Zidane as the one who fits all the criteria needed to succeed at Old Trafford.

"Maybe Zinedine Zidane. I would think he fits the bill most. None of these players know him, so when he comes in with his kind of profile, he commands that instant respect because everyone is basically on trial. For me, he’s probably the best fit," said Yorke.

The French legend enjoyed tremendous success during his two stints with Real Madrid and is available for his next assignment.

Red Devils eyeing Ederson

Ederson has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Atalanta's Ederson as a possible replacement for Casemiro, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils reportedly scouted the 24-year-old in a recent game against Juventus. Ederson has been a first-team regular for Gian Piero Gasperini this season, registering six goals and one assist in 36 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag expected to invest in the middle of the park this summer. Casemiro has been a shadow of his former self recently, so the Premier League giants could consider an upgrade.

Ederson could be a fine replacement for his compatriot but is under contract with Atalanta till 2026. Manchester United have a cordial relationship with the Italian club, so a move could be on the cards this year.

Manchester United not in talks for Jarrad Branthwaite, says Fabrizio Romano

Jarrad Branthwaite has been rock-solid at Goodison Park.

Manchester United are not planning a move for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender has been outstanding for Everton this season, registering 31 appearances across competitions, starting all of them. The Red Devils on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this year, and recent reports have suggested that they have their eyes on the 21-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants are yet to make a decision on their targets for the summer.

"I’ve reported before that Manchester United are likely to make a centre-back one of their priorities for the summer, and some fans have been asking me about a new name being linked with the Red Devils.

"Jarrad Branthwaite is looking really impressive with his performances for Everton, and so it’s normal to see stories about his future, but there is nothing final yet from Man United in their decision on who to target in defence," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, United, along with other clubs, have been following and monitoring Branthwaite for years now, so it could be worth keeping an eye on his future as Everton will decide their asking price for the 21-year-old in May, but not before, as nothing is happening now.”

Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire remain linked with an exit this year, so Branthwaite could be an option for Ten Hag to consider.