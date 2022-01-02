Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to bench Cristiano Ronaldo; club accelerate efforts to sign Real Madrid ace, and more - 1 January 2022

Manchester United are looking to break into the top four of the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league, but have played two games fewer than fourth-placed Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has advised Manchester United to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have accelerated their efforts to sign a Real Madrid ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 1st January 2022.

Manchester United advised to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Paul Merson has advised Manchester United to bench Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has advised Manchester United to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has enjoyed a stellar goalscoring record - 14 goals across competitions - since rejoining the Red Devils last summer. However, the 36-year-old has received criticism for his work ethic and attitude on the pitch.

Ronaldo endured a dismal night against Newcastle United, where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s performance and body language came under scrutiny. The 36-year-old responded by scoring in the 3-1 victory against Burnley, though.

However, Ronaldo also missed an easy opportunity in that game, reigniting claims that he is pulling Manchester United down. Merson has now reflected on the same.

Sportskeeda Football



👀 A bold Premier League title prediction



😮 Calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped



More here👇

@PaulMerse column

Speaking to Sportskeeda, as relayed by The Sun, the Englishman said that Edinson Cavani deserves to start ahead of Ronaldo.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get with Manchester United. I don’t see them finishing in the top four. Manchester United are a long way off now, and if they somehow manage to get to fourth, it’ll be a great season for them,” said Merson.

“In terms of their team, I strongly believe Cristiano Ronaldo should be left out of the team. It won’t happen, but Edinson Cavani should take his place up front with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in contention to play on the wings,” said Merson.

Red Devils accelerate efforts to sign Vinicius Junior

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Vinicius Junior.

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Vinicius Junior, according to El Nacional. The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in the Brazilia,n and are eager to take him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have initiated talks with the player’s entourage to facilitate his move to Old Trafford. PSG are also interested in the 21-year-old. However, Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Real Madrid for now.

Manchester United urged to offload Anthony Martial

Frank McAvennie has advised United to offload Anthony Martial.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has advised Manchester United to offload Anthony Martial. The Frenchman recently informed interim manager Ralf Rangnick that he wants to leave the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano



“As far as I know, there has been no offer from other club. As long as this is case, he will stay”, Rangnick said. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United, Rangnick confirms: “Anthony wants to go. He told me he feels is right time for a change”, @sistoney67 reports. 🚨 #MUFC “As far as I know, there has been no offer from other club. As long as this is case, he will stay”, Rangnick said. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United, Rangnick confirms: “Anthony wants to go. He told me he feels is right time for a change”, @sistoney67 reports. 🚨 #MUFC“As far as I know, there has been no offer from other club. As long as this is case, he will stay”, Rangnick said. https://t.co/2KdafIlK7l

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that United would be better off without him.

“He has never done that much, has he? I seem to remember him having a really good season in his early days there, but that was four or five years ago now,” said McAvennie.

“It’s a recipe for disaster. Situations like this can turn ugly very quickly and they won’t want that to happen. If an offer comes in, I would let him go, at any cost. On a basic level, you can’t have players who don’t want to be there. Martial is earning big money; he wants to leave; he’s not playing; he’s probably upset; you have to let him go,” continued McAvennie.

