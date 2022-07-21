Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to keep Cristiano Ronaldo; Christian Eriksen tipped to succeed at Old Trafford, and more - July 20, 2022

Manchester United will face Aston Villa at the Optus Stadium on Saturday. Erik ten Hag’s team are unbeaten in three pre-season so far.

Meanwhile, former Charlton Athletic midfielder Darren Ambrose has advised the Old Trafford outfit to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Red Devils goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has backed Christian Eriksen to succeed at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 20, 2022:

Darren Ambrose advises Manchester United to keep Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has one foot out the door at Old Trafford.

Darren Ambrose has advised Manchester United to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Portuguese is reportedly pushing for an exit this summer.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Ambrose said that the Red Devils would struggle to replace Ronaldo if he leaves.

“I think they’ll need someone in (if Ronaldo leaves). You can’t just rely on the players who have been underperforming for the last few years to all of a sudden become fantastic players and get Manchester United back to where they were a few years ago. And if you have an injury to one of them you’ve got no one to step in,” said Ambrose.

He added:

“I’d like to see Ronaldo stay, but what Piers said isn’t huge news because I think we all know he’s looking to leave. I think they need to replace him if he leaves. Who with, I honestly don’t know because they’ve missed out on all the big guns really, so that’s why I think he should stay."

He continued:

"There’s talk about Antony. … otherwise there’s not really a centre forward that can come in,and you’d have to rely on Martial, Rashford and Sancho, … Can they do it? I don’t know.”

Peter Schmeichel tips Christian Eriksen to succeed at Old Trafford

Christian Eriksen arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Peter Schmeichel has backed Christian Eriksen to succeed at Old Trafford. The former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joined Manchester United on a Bosman move this summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Now he's playing for Man United. Inspirational 398 days ago, Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and told paramedics to keep his boots because he didn't think he'd play again.Now he's playing for Man United. Inspirational 398 days ago, Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and told paramedics to keep his boots because he didn't think he'd play again.Now he's playing for Man United. Inspirational ❤️ https://t.co/rCeMavtO4Q

Schmeichel told Tipsbladet (via Caught Offside) that Eriksen could live up to the pressure at Old Trafford.

“Christian Eriksen is a class player, and we need them at United. It’s great to get a Dane to the club. That makes it more interesting for me. He must see it as a great opportunity to make an impression on football. It is a big club that needs to be turned around, and if Christian Eriksen can take part in it, it will be a huge thing,” said Schmeichel.

He added:

“Christian Eriksen does not expect greater pressure than other new players. But you do not know what the pressure is at Manchester United until you have tried it. The expectation is that you win every time. You have to do your best in every single match. The fans are patient, but have a limit, and when it is reached, it creates a pressure.The pressure is higher when you are not winning at United than it is elsewhere. ”

He continued:

“You have to learn to live with the huge pressure that is on your performance. I have seen several talented footballers come to United without being able to cope with the pressure. But Eriksen should not worry. He has the mental balance he needs. He has already won the most difficult battle in life. I have no doubt that he will be a success. The fans already love him.”

Noel Whelan backs Anthony Martial to explode next season

Anthony Martial has caught the eye in pre-season so far.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Anthony Martial could be a key player for Manchester United next season. The French forward has been on red-hot form for the Red Devils in pre-season so far, scoring three times in as many games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said Ten Hag should be happy with Martial’s attitude and mentality so far.

“This pre-season could be a real turning point for him. One door may have been shut under the previous managers, but that door has reopened under Ten Hag. It’s now up to him to walk through it and show the manager that you are worthy of being a Man United player, and someone who is going to run themselves into the ground for the club. Not many of them did that last season,” said Whelan.

He added:

“The door is massively open, and he’s showing the attitude and mentality that you want from him – and Ten Hag will be happy with that. He could be a big player for Man United this season.”

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far