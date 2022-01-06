Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to offload Cristiano Ronaldo; club reignite interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, and more - 5 January 2022

Manchester United will look to regroup quickly after a demoralising defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday. The Red Devils face Aston Villa next Monday in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been advised to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to help youngsters flourish. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have reignited their interest in Ruben Neves.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5th January 2022.

Manchester United advised to offload Cristiano Ronaldo

Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese completed a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer.

The 36-year-old has been in good form since his move. Ronaldo has bagged 14 goals and two assists in 21 games across competitions. He has especially been clutch in the Champions League, scoring several late winners or equalisers.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo was something different for United in the UCL in 21/22.



- 90th min Game winner vs Villarreal.

- 78th min Game winner vs Atalanta.

- 95th min Equalizer vs Atalanta & a first half goal.

- 78th min Game winner vs Villareal.



He won 8/11 of Utd's UCL points.🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo was something different for United in the UCL in 21/22.- 90th min Game winner vs Villarreal.- 78th min Game winner vs Atalanta.- 95th min Equalizer vs Atalanta & a first half goal. - 78th min Game winner vs Villareal.He won 8/11 of Utd's UCL points.🤯 https://t.co/3MLdTWrtZO

However, the five-time Ballon for winner has also been accused of hindering the development of young players at Manchester United. Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor has said that the Red Devils are better off without Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo looks like he’s using a yard of pace every time he plays. Ronaldo and Cavani, two up front doesn’t work every game because you need one of those players to drop into midfield and get the ball. That’s where they missed Fernandes,” said Agbonlahor.

“You’ve seen the difference in Fernandes since Ronaldo has come in. Before Ronaldo came in, Fernandes was the main man. Now Ronaldo’s the main man. Ronaldo was captain against Wolves. Before Ronaldo came, it was Fernandes who was captain when Harry Maguire was out, and now he’s on the bench” said Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor said that United's erstwhile manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a mistake by signing Ronaldo. That's because the Portuguese's arrival has hindered the progress of a few youngsters. Agbonlahor said in this regard:

“If you look at the whole situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know he made a mistake by bringing Ronaldo in, simple as that. Yes, Ronaldo has scored, but he’s scored goals what Greenwood would have scored, Rashford would have scored in that position .For me, I would let Ronaldo go in the summer. Let Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford play together," continued Agbonlahor.

Interestingly, Real Madrid have been linked with a sensational return for Ronaldo, but it remains to be seen if United would let go their prodigal son.

Red Devils reignite interest in Ruben Neves

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Neves.

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Ruben Neves, according to 90 Mins. The Portuguese was linked with the Red Devils in the past, most notably last summer. However, a move to Old Trafford did not materialise.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB | Manchester United remain keen on Ruben Neves and are open to the possibility of bidding for him this month. Wolves are understood to be ready to listen to offers for Neves and have indicated they would sanction a deal - if their asking price is met. @GraemeBailey] | Manchester United remain keen on Ruben Neves and are open to the possibility of bidding for him this month. Wolves are understood to be ready to listen to offers for Neves and have indicated they would sanction a deal - if their asking price is met. #MUFC 2️⃣ | Manchester United remain keen on Ruben Neves and are open to the possibility of bidding for him this month. Wolves are understood to be ready to listen to offers for Neves and have indicated they would sanction a deal - if their asking price is met. #MUFC [@GraemeBailey]

Manchester United are eager to change that. The Red Devils are looking for a new midfielder this summer, and have zeroed in on Neves. Wolves are also willing to let Neves leave for the right price.

Manchester United initiate talks to sign Dan-Axel Zagadou

Manchester United have begun talks to sign Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Manchester United have begun talks to sign Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to Caught Offside via Foot Mercato. The Red Devils invested in Raphael Varane last summer, but are eager for improvements in a faltering backline. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has his eyes on Borussia Dortmund's Zagadou.

United previously attempted to sign the youngster, but with no success. However, the player is in the final six months of his current contract with Dortmund, so the Red Devils are looking to take advantage of the same.

