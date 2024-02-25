Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to offload Marcus Rashford; Real Madrid eyeing duo, and more - February 25, 2024

Manchester United suffered a setback against Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 25, 2024) in the Premier League. Harry Maguire's goal proved to be a mere consolation as Erik ten Hag's team went down 2-1 to the Cottagers at home.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to offload attacker Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are interested in two former players. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 25, 2024:

Manchester United advised to offload Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been a disappointment this season.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has advised Manchester United to offload Marcus Rashford this summer.

The English forward has struggled this season and endured another disappointing night on Saturday against Fulham. Rashford signed a new contract last year following a record-breaking 2022-23 campaign with the Red Devils, but speculation is ripe regarding his future.

Burley told ESPN that the 26-year-old should be the first name on the transfer list this summer.

“I tell you what, and I’ll give Stevie (Steve Nicol) his credit here, when Marcus Rashford had this blistering season last year, he said he wouldn’t do it again next year.

"And I thought the boy would turn the corner and say, ‘do you know what, I want to be this player every year’,” said Burley.

He continued:

“He’d be one of the first players – I mean, you’ve got your Antony’s and all that, complete waste of space, £100 million waste of space – Marcus Rashford would be one of the first players that I would be, if I was Sir Jim Ratcliffe, saying to, whether it’s ten Hag or whoever it is, he’s on the transfer list, because his attitude, that reverberates around the team.”

Rashford has appeared 31 times across competitions for the Premier League giants this season, registering five goals and six assists.

Real Madrid eyeing Casemiro and Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Casemiro and Raphael Varane this summer, according to Fichajes.

Varane's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the seasonm and multiple reports have said that he could leave. Meanwhile, Casemiro has been a shadow of his former self this season, and Ten Hag could look for his replacement this year.

This situation has prompted interest from Los Blancos. The Brazilian midfielder left the Santiago Bernabeu to move to Old Trafford in 2022, following in the footsteps of Varane, who had done the same in 2021. The La Liga giants are apparently looking to bring both former players back this summer.

Varane would be available for free, while Casemiro isn't likely to cost a great deal either. However, Real Madrid are well stocked in midfield and are eyeing other targets for the backline, so the report should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Antony urged to change approach to salvage career

Antony has struggled this season.

Antony must show more hunger and desire on the pitch to turn his career around, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Brazilian forward arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2022 in a reported £86 million move but hasn't lived up to the promise.

This season, Antony has just one goal and an assist in 26 outings across competitions and has dropped down the pecking order recently. Manchester United are reportedly open to his departure, but there's minimal interest in his services at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Antony must draw inspiration from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

"Yeah, hopefully this is giving Antony a bit of a reality check from a Manchester United perspective. Hojlund and Garnacho are showing a sense of hunger, passion, and intent, that Antony just doesn't really display," said Jones.

He added:

"I'm not saying that he doesn't care, but he's just so much more casual in his approach that his body language doesn't give off the same vibe that Garnacho or Hojlund do when they're running at people.

"That counts for a lot. So it's something that's going to have to change about his game."

Ten Hag has preferred Garnacho ahead of the Brazilian recently, while even Omari Forson started ahead of Antony against Fulham on Saturday.