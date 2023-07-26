Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Harry Kane; Anthony Elanga joins Nottingham Forest, and more - July 26, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season and will be in the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming campaign. Erik ten Hag's team also won the EFL Cup and lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils striker Teddy Sheringham has advised the club to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, forward Anthony Elanga has joined Nottingham Forest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 26, 2023:

Manchester United advised to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Teddy Sheringham has advised Manchester United to sign Harry Kane to address their No. 9 conundrum.

Ten Hag is on the hunt for a new striker to lead the line next season and has set his sights on Rasmus Hojlund. The Dutch manager wanted a move for Kane but is aware that prising him away from Tottenham Hotspur is almost impossible.

Sheringham told Lord Ping that the Red Devils should wait for the 29-year-old, if required.

'Manchester United have always brought in top, top quality strikers to help them challenge for the title. I really think that Harry Kane would be the ideal solution for Manchester United, but they may have to wait another season to get him. If Kane is the player that United really want, then I would wait for him to become available," said Sheringham

He continued:

"But It looks like United may have to look elsewhere for a forward this summer. I’m not sure about Hojlund at Atalanta, but I do really like Osimhen at Napoli – he looks like he knows where the goal is. He is a proper number nine that leads the line."

The Red Devils are in talks with Atalanta to securing a move for Hojlund.

Anthony Elanga joins Nottingham Forest

Anthony Elanga has secured a move to Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Elanga has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal, the club have confirmed.

The Swedish forward has signed a five-year deal with the club that will keep him at The City Ground till 2028. Manchester United have reportedly received £15 million for the 21-year-old, who was a peripheral figure at Old Trafford last season.

Elanga failed to break into Ten Hag’s plans and dropped down the pecking order under the Dutch manager last campaign. With a plethora of attacking arsenal at his diposal and more reinforcements expected, Ten Hag opted to cash in on Elanga. The 21-year-old has also decided to move on in search of regular football.

Nottingham Forest closing in on Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to securing a move for Dean Henderson, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English goalkeeper is a peripheral figure at United and is eager to leave in search of regular football. Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest and is reportedly in talks for another temporary spell.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that Andre Onana’s arrival from Inter Milan will speed up Henderson’s exit.

"Erik ten Hag always wanted to bring in Onana. Now Onana has come in, I think that will then maybe accelerate a potential move for Dean Henderson to go to Nottingham Forest.

"Nottingham Forest are definitely still interested. They are in talks over what we believe to be a loan deal at the moment," said Sheth.

He continued:

"Dean Henderson is still with Manchester United on their US tour. He will stay with Manchester United on the US tour until that deal is agreed between the two clubs, and then he'll be given permission to travel back to the UK and resume those talks with Nottingham Forest."

Onana will fill the shoes of David de Gea at Old Trafford, with the Spaniard leaving the club on a free transfer.