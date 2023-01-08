Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Harry Kane; club no longer interested in Yann Sommer, and more - January 8, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on Tuesday (January 10) in the EFL Cup quarterfinals. Erik ten Hag’s wards arrive at the game having won all their games since the season restarted.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised the Red Devils to sign Harry Kane. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Premier League giants are no longer interested in Yann Sommer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 8, 2023.

Paul Merson advises Manchester United to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane could be a superb fit at Old Trafford.

Paul Merson has advised Manchester United to secure the signature of Harry Kane. Ten Hag is searching for a new No. 9 following the abrupt departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last November. The Premier League outfit are long-term admirers of the English striker.

In his column for The Daily Star, Merson urged the Red Devils to go all out for Harry Kane.

“In an age where clubs spend money for fun and world-class centre-forwards are a rarity, I would find it crazy if Manchester United did not break the bank for Harry Kane. You can look all around the world, rack your brains and round up every scout within your network, and the answer is right there in front of you. There is nobody that comes close to Kane that is currently available,” wrote Merson.

He continued:

“If United ever want to catch Manchester City, they’ve got to go and get Kane. Everybody wants a striker and is searching far and wide, but the best centre-forward is staring everybody in the face. He plays for a team in Tottenham that are going to win absolutely nothing, and surely, sooner or later, his head is going to be turned by a move again.”

Merson added that Kane’s arrival could improve Manchester United’s chances of winning the UEFA Champions League.

“I don’t know what I’m missing here. Even if he costs £150million, and it’s a four or five-year contract, you are buying over 100 goals. Who else is going to give you that? Everyone talks about Erling Haaland, but for me, Kane could deliver similar numbers in that Manchester City team and even add more assists.”

He concluded:

“Call me silly, but Kane would even give United a chance of winning the Champions League, in my opinion. He is a machine. Tottenham are only where they are because of Harry Kane; it really is that simple. He is the difference.”

Kane has appeared 26 times across competitions for Tottenham Hotspur this season, amassing 17 goals and three assists.

Red Devils no longer interested in Yann Sommer, says Fabrizio Romano

Yann Sommer (right) has been impressive in the Bundesliga recently.

Manchester United are not prioritising a move for Yann Sommer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

With David de Gea’s contract expiring in the summer, the Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils are now working to tie De Gea down to a new deal.

“Manchester United discussed Yann Sommer internally but never opened concrete talks to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper, who is also a target for Inter Milan. Man United are working to extend David de Gea’s contract, talks are ongoing,” said Romano.

De Gea has managed eight clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Paul Parker slams Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has struggled for game time this season at Old Trafford.

Paul Parker reckons Harry Maguire lacks the ability to play for top sides in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season. The Englishman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford recently.

However, speaking recently, Parker said that Maguire is likely to remain with the Red Devils due to a lack of interest in his signature.

“It will be very tough for a sporting director to convince the fans that he is a good signing at any club. Maybe he could go out on loan, but then it will be a small team from the bottom of the league. He can’t play for a top side like Man City, Liverpool or Newcastle because they are defending with a high line,” said Parker.

He added:

“He needs to play for a team that defends with a low block because he is too nervous and too slow to play for a big club. But I think he is quite happy at Man United, and most likely, he will settle and enjoy his time on the bench because he knows that any other club would be a step down from Man United.”

Maguire has made 13 appearances across competitions this season for Manchester United.

