Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Karim Benzema, Fenerbahce want Anthony Martial, and more - January 6, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third-round tie on Monday (January 8) at the DW Stadium. Erik ten Hag’s team have blown hot and cold this season so far and arrived at the game following a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised the Red Devils to sign Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, Fenerbahce are interested in Anthony Martial.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from January 6, 2024.

Manchester United advised to sign Karim Benzema by former player

Karim Benzema could be an option for Erik ten Hag this month

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has advised the club to target Karim Benzema.

The former Real Madrid striker left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer to join Al Ittihad and is already linked with an exit this month. The 36-year-old is at the fag end of his career but remains one of the most lethal strikers in the world right now.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are searching for a new focal point of their attack following the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker joined the club from Atalanta last summer but has failed to live up to the billing so far.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Saha insisted that Benzema would be perfect for his former club.

“Benzema would change United’s attack, and that’s exactly what they need. He would score goals and ensure better team play. For now, it’s just a dream, but Karim is still very professional,” said Saha.

Benzema has appeared 20 times for the Saudi Pro League side this season, registering 12 goals and five assists.

Fenerbahce wants Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is wanted in Turkey

Fenerbahce are interested in securing the services of Anthony Martial, according to the Turkish outlet Takvim. The French forward is expected to leave Manchester United this month after dropping down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

The 27-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions for the club this season, registering two goals and two assists.

However, only seven of those have been starts, raising doubts about his future. Martial’s contract with the Red Devils runs out this summer and he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Fenerbahce are attentive to the situation and are ready to offer him a lifeline this month. Ten Hag, however, recently revealed that the Premier League giants are in talks with the player regarding a new deal.

Former player backs Jadon Sancho to move to Saudi Arabia

Jadon Sancho’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Jadon Sancho has played his final game for Manchester United. The 23-year-old remains banished from the first-team squad at Old Trafford following a social media controversy.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the player is in talks to join Borussia Dortmund this month on loan.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore added that Sancho could find the financial lure of Saudi Arabia hard to resist.

“There is almost no chance he ever returns to fight for his place at Old Trafford, so his only motivation from now until the end of the season should be on playing his absolute best and getting his reputation back to where it was before he signed for United in the hope of attracting as much interest as possible in the summer,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“If he prioritizes financial gain over anything else, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he agreed to join a club in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. But if he is determined to make it at the highest level, he may have to sacrifice some earnings and accept a move to a club whose stature isn’t what Manchester United’s is.”

The English striker hasn’t kicked a ball for the Red Devils since August last year.