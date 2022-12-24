Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Marcus Thuram; club favourites for Enzo Fernandez, and more - December 24, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games. Erik ten Hag’s wards next face Nottingham Forrest in the league on Tuesday (December 27).

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised the Red Devils to sign Marcus Thuram as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit are leading the race to sign Enzo Fernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 24, 2022:

Manchester United advised to sign Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram has admirers at Old Trafford.

Noel Whelan has advised Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Marcus Thuram.

The French forward is in the final year of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach but is yet to sign a new deal. The Red Devils are interested in the 25-year-old, who might be available for just £6 million in January.

New manager Erik ten Hag remains in the market for a new No. 9 following the departure of Ronaldo.

Thuram impressed in a reduced role in France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Speaking to Football Insider. Whelan said that there’s very little risk in signing the Frenchman.

“When you let go of someone with a pedigree and personality like Ronaldo, you can’t not go out and replace him. They’ve got to go out and get a player who can come in and counteract that disappointment,” said Whelan.

He added:

“Thuram looks fit; he can do the graft – he fits the bill for Ten Hag. He looked very energetic and talented during the World Cup, and for £6million, you’re not exactly taking a gamble if you’re a big club like Man United.”

Thuram has registered 13 goals and four assists from 17 games across competitions for Monchengladbach this season.

Red Devils favourites for Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has been on fire recently.

Manchester United have taken the lead in the race to sign Enzo Fernandez, according to journalist Bruno Andrade via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean won the Best Young Player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old played a starring role in La Albiceleste’s World Cup-winning campaign and is a wanted player now.

Liverpool remain hot on his heels, but the Red Devils have leapfrogged their bitter rivals in the race.

Manchester United are willing to pay Fernandez’s €120 million release clause to bring him to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already initiated talks with Benfica to facilitate a move. The 21-year-old has been on a good run of form with the Portuguese side this season, recording three goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions.

Mikael Silvestre advises Harry Maguire to fight for his place at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire will be eager to get back into the starting XI at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has urged Harry Maguire to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ten Hag. New signing Lisandro Martinez has forged a rock-solid partnership with Raphael Varane at the heart of the backline, relegating Maguire to the bench.

However, the 29-year-old gave a solid account of himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to Betting Expert, Silvestre said that Maguire must continue to work hard to break into the starting XI at Old Trafford.

“I think for him, it’s about playing. As a CB, you need to start. If you’re on the bench, there’s little chance for you to come on and have game time. It depends on what the manager is going to be doing, if he’s going to be rotating players for different competitions.”

He continued:

“You don’t go for the sake of going. You need to assess the situation because sometimes it’s easier to say, ‘I’m off’ but in fact, you might as well stay and fight for your position. It’s really up to Harry, to assess the situation and if he can find a way to play at United and be the rock at the back he was and come back to his best. He’s shown with England that he’s on that path. He’s not far. He has to continue and fight.”

Maguire has appeared nine times for Manchester United across competitions this season.

